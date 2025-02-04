Business Standard

Turkiye will host 15 Palestinian prisoners released as part of ceasefire

Turkiye's state-run news agency says the country will host 15 Palestinian prisoners who were released and deported as part of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel’s goal of eliminating it as a military threat. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Ankara
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Turkish intelligence organisation, MIT, is taking steps to facilitate the arrival of the 15 Palestinians from Egypt, the Anadolu Agency said Tuesday.

Arrangements were made to ensure the Palestinians can live peacefully and securely in Turkiye, Anadolu said.

The news agency did not name the Palestinians that Ankara was preparing to take in. Those who were deported have been convicted of serious crimes.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Sunday that Turkiye was prepared to support the Palestinian people, including providing medical treatment for those wounded in the conflict and taking in released prisoners who would be deported from the region.

 

Unlike its Western allies, Turkiye does not consider Hamas to be a terror organisation. A strong critic of Israel's military actions in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hosted several Hamas officials over the years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

