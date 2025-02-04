Business Standard

Israel to send team to Qatar to discuss 2nd phase of ceasefire with Hamas

Israel to send team to Qatar to discuss 2nd phase of ceasefire with Hamas

The ongoing 1st phase of ceasefire is supposed to see a total of 33 Israeli hostages freed over 6 weeks. The fate of remaining 65 hostages will be determined by negotiations to begin on 16th day

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel

After returning from the US, Netanyahu will convene Israel's political-security cabinet to review the country's stance on the second phase of the deal. | Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's discussions in Washington, Israel will dispatch a working-level delegation to Qatar at the end of the week to address technical aspects of the second phase of a ceasefire with Hamas, the Prime Minister's office said on Tuesday morning.

After returning from the US, Netanyahu will convene Israel's political-security cabinet to review the country's stance on the second phase of the deal, shaping future negotiations. Under the terms of the ceasefire that began on January 19, phase two talks were scheduled to begin on Monday. However, Netanyahu delayed the process until after his meeting with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. 

 

The ongoing first phase of the ceasefire is supposed to see a total of 33 Israeli hostages freed over six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian terrorists imprisoned in Israel. The exact number will depend on how many are alive. So far, 18 hostages -- 13 Israelis and five Thais -- have been released.

The fate of the remaining 65 hostages will be determined by negotiations to begin on the 16th day of the ceasefire. Critics say the phased approach condemns hostages not freed in the beginning to open-ended captivity and undermines Israel's war gains.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 79 remaining hostages, 35 have been declared dead.

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

