Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Two jurors say they were bullied into convicting Weinstein, claim lawyers

Two jurors say they were bullied into convicting Weinstein, claim lawyers

In affidavits, two jurors said they felt overwhelmed and intimidated by jurors who wanted to convict Weinstein on the charge, which accused him of forcing oral sex on a production assistant

Harvey Weinstein

Weinstein, 73, was acquitted on a second criminal sex act charge involving a different woman, Polish psychotherapist and former model Kaja Sokola (Photo: PTI)

AP New York
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two jurors who voted in June to convict Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault said they regret the decision and only did so because others on the panel bullied them, the former movie mogul's lawyers said in a newly public court filing.

Weinstein's lawyers are seeking to overturn his conviction for first-degree criminal sex act, arguing in papers unsealed Thursday that the guilty verdict was marred by threats, intimidation, and extraneous bias, and that the judge failed to properly deal with it at the time.

In sworn affidavits included with the filing, two jurors said they felt overwhelmed and intimidated by jurors who wanted to convict Weinstein on the charge, which accused him of forcing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant and producer Miriam Haley in 2006.

 

One juror said she was screamed at in the jury room and told, we have to get rid of you. The other juror said anyone who doubted Weinstein's guilt was grilled by other jurors and that if he could have voted by secret ballot, "I would have returned a not guilty verdict on all three charges.

I regret the verdict, that juror said. Without the intimidation from other jurors, I believe that the jury would have hung on the Miriam Haley charge.

Also Read

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein case judge declares mistrial on remaining rape charge

Harvey Weinstein

Jury convicts Harvey Weinstein of top charge in #MeToo sex crimes retrial

Harvey Weinstein

Weinstein jurors focus on accuser Mann's emails as deliberations continue

Harvey Weinstein

Jury in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial set to resume deliberations

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein doesn't plan to testify at sex crimes retrial: Lawyer

Weinstein, 73, was acquitted on a second criminal sex act charge involving a different woman, Polish psychotherapist and former model Kaja Sokola. The judge declared a mistrial on the final charge, alleging Weinstein raped former actor Jessica Mann, after the jury foreperson declined to deliberate further.

It was the second time the Oscar-winning producer was tried on some of the charges. His 2020 conviction, a watershed moment for the # MeToo movement, was overturned last year. Now his defence team, led by attorney Arthur Aidala, is fighting to eliminate his retrial conviction and head off another retrial on the undecided count.

Judge Curtis Farber gave Manhattan prosecutors until November 10 to conduct its own investigation and file a written response before he rules on December 22. That means a decision and a possible retrial or sentencing won't come until after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is up for reelection on November 4.

Jurors said they feared for their safety  In the affidavits, which blacked out juror names and identifying numbers, the two jurors said they feared for their safety and the foreperson's safety. They said that when the foreperson asked for civility, another juror got in his face, pointed a finger and told him: You don't know me. I'll catch you outside.

One of the jurors said deliberations were poisoned by a belief among some jurors that a member of the panel had been paid off by Weinstein or his lawyers. That claim, which has not been supported by any evidence, shifted the jury of seven women and five men from an even 6-6 spit to a sudden unanimous verdict," the juror said.

Some of what was said in the affidavits echoed acrimony that spilled into public view during deliberations. As jurors weighed charges for five days, one juror asked to be excused because he felt another was being treated unfairly.

Later, the foreperson complained that other jurors were pushing people to change their minds and that a juror yelled at him for sticking to his opinion and suggested the foreperson would see me outside.

After the jury returned a verdict on two of the three charges, Farber asked the foreperson whether he was willing to deliberate further. The man said no, triggering a mistrial on the rape count.

After the trial, two jurors disputed the foreperson's account. One said no one mistreated him. The other said deliberations were contentious, but respectful.

Jurors spoke with the judge  When jurors came forward with concerns, Farber was strict about respecting the sanctity of deliberations and cautioned them not to discuss the content or tenor of jury room discussions, transcripts show. In their affidavits, the two jurors said they didn't feel the judge was willing to listen to their concerns.

When jurors were asked if they agreed with the guilty verdict, one of the jurors noted in her affidavit that she paused to try and indicate my discomfort in the verdict. Afterwards, when Farber spoke with jurors, she said she told him the deliberations were unprofessional.

Weinstein denies all the charges. The first-degree criminal sex act conviction carries the potential for up to 25 years in prison, while the unresolved third-degree rape charge is punishable by up to four years less than he already has served.

He has been behind bars since his initial conviction in 2020, and later, he was also sentenced to prison in a separate California case, which he is appealing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nobel winner vilified by Maduro vows to continue her fight for Venezuela

Nobel winner vilified by Maduro vows to continue her fight for Venezuela

The Bose SoundTouch music system

Bose angers customers by ending cloud streaming for old SoundTouch speakers

Gazans, Gaza aid, Israel-Gaza war, Palestinians

Several Palestinians return to Gaza as US-brokered ceasefire takes effect

federal workers, us govt shutdown

Trump admin begins mass federal layoffs, escalating US govt shutdown fight

Donald Trump, Trump

Venezuelan Nobel laureate accepted 2025 Peace Prize in 'my honour': Trump

Topics : Harvey Weinstein Harvey Weinstein sex scandal Crimes against women Court cases

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon