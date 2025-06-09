Monday, June 09, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jury in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial set to resume deliberations

Jury in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial set to resume deliberations

The panel of seven women and five men on Thursday began weighing two counts of criminal sex act and one count of rape against the former movie mogul

Harvey Weinstein

The jury in Harvey Weinstein's New York sex crimes retrial is set to resume deliberations on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The jury in Harvey Weinstein's New York sex crimes retrial is set to resume deliberations on Monday, after two days without reaching a verdict the prior week.

The panel of seven women and five men on Thursday began weighing two counts of criminal sex act and one count of rape against the former movie mogul. Weinstein, 73, has pleaded not guilty.

On Friday, one juror asked to be removed from the case, saying he felt other jurors were treating one member of the panel in an unfair and unjust way.

The judge told him he had to keep deliberating and also denied a defence request for a mistrial over the issue.

 

Weinstein was originally found guilty in New York in 2020 of rape and sexual assault against two women in a verdict considered a landmark in the #MeToo movement.

But the conviction was subsequently overturned, leading to his retrial with an additional accuser added last year before a new jury and a different judge.

Weinstein was also convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of another rape.

Topics : Harvey Weinstein scandal Harvey Weinstein sex scandal Harvey Weinstein

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

