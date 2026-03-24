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Home / World News / UAE air defences engage 7 ballistic missiles, 16 UAVs launched from Iran

UAE air defences engage 7 ballistic missiles, 16 UAVs launched from Iran

This latest interception adds to the staggering volume of fire directed at the country since the beginning of hostilities

UAE, Iran war

The ongoing military operations have resulted in a rising human toll, with the casualties among both service members and the public | Image: Bloomberg

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 7:17 AM IST

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The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems successfully intercepted a significant barrage of projectiles launched from Iran on Monday, amid escalating regional tensions.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Ministry confirmed the scale of the latest engagement. "The UAE air defence systems engaged 7 ballistic missiles and 16 UAVs launched from Iran," the official statement read.

This latest interception adds to the staggering volume of fire directed at the country since the beginning of hostilities. The Ministry detailed the cumulative impact of the conflict, stating, "Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 352 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1789 UAVs."

 

The ongoing military operations have resulted in a rising human toll, with the Ministry reporting casualties among both service members and the public. "These attacks resulted in the martyrdom of 2 members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, the deaths of 6 civilians, and injuries to 161 people ranging from minor to severe," the statement noted.

Despite the persistent threat, the United Arab Emirates has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining national stability and repelling further incursions. The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it "remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities."

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These defensive measures follow the escalating conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel.

In the wake of those strikes, Iran, in retaliation, targeted Israel and US assets in several Gulf countries. This has caused significant disruption in the waterways, affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

The regional situation remains critical as, due to the conflict in the region, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions US-Iran tensions UAE ballistic missiles Drones UAV

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 7:17 AM IST

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