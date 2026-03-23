Jaishankar speaks with Marco Rubio on West Asia conflict, energy concerns

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio focusing on the consequences of the West Asia conflict on the global economy.

The Jaishankar-Rubio phone conversation came hours after US President Donald Trump extended Washington's deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by five days.

"Our discussions focused on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the international economy. We particularly spoke about energy security concerns. Agreed to remain in touch," the external affairs minister said in a social media post on his conversation with Rubio.