Sensex (-0.03%)
64942.40 -16.29
Nifty (-0.03%)
19406.70 -5.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.44%)
6131.25 + 26.60
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40049.80 + 112.70
Nifty Bank (0.27%)
43737.90 + 118.50
Heatmap

UK antitrust regulator to tailor rules for Big Tech with new legal power

The proposed "Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers" law, whose powers were originally intended to come into force in 2022, will give the unit the "teeth" to underpin its remit

Big Tech

A small group of big tech companies with designated status will have to comply with the rules

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 6:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Britain's antitrust regulator will gain legal powers to tailor rules for big tech companies, such as Meta, Alphabet and Amazon, to ensure they treat businesses and consumers fairly, according to the King's Speech setting out the government's priorities.
 
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) set up a dedicated Digital Markets Unit more than two years ago, armed with the expertise to examine rapidly evolving markets like social media.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The proposed "Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers" law, whose powers were originally intended to come into force in 2022, will give the unit the "teeth" to underpin its remit.
 
A small group of big tech companies with designated status will have to comply with the rules, the government said.
They could be fined up to 10% of global turnover for breaches under the proposed bill announced on Tuesday.
 

Also Read

Temu files lawsuit in US against rival Shein, alleges antitrust violations

Amazon antitrust lawsuit likely to be long, arduous journey for FTC

What would Google's antitrust trial mean for user's search habits

Google's search defaults prey on power of habit: Expert in antitrust trial

It's Google versus US in the biggest antitrust trial in over 2 decades

Russia finalises pullout from Cold War-era deal, blames US for its collapse

98% of China's aid to Pak is in form of less-than-generous loans: Report

Israel will have an 'overall security' role in Gaza indefinitely: Netanyahu

16 more people injured after 3 tremors of earthquake aftershocks in Nepal

Australia's Albanese calls for free trade with China on visit to Beijing

Topics : antitrust law big tech Legal system

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly election LIVESamsung Galaxy A05sRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEAUS vs AFG LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last dayOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stockIndia successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 croreRural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon