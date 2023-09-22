close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

UK recession risk deepens but consumers stay unfazed, factory output falls

A business survey, which the BoE factored into its decision to keep rates on hold, showed companies endured a much tougher September than feared, marked by growing unemployment

Palace of Westminster which houses the UK Parliament. Photo: Creative Commons

Palace of Westminster which houses the UK Parliament. Photo: Creative Commons

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 5:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Britain's economy displayed clear recession signals on Friday, a day after the Bank of England called a halt to its long run of interest rate increases that have turned the tide on inflation but at the expense of a hit to businesses.

A business survey, which the BoE factored into its decision to keep rates on hold, showed companies endured a much tougher September than feared, marked by growing unemployment.
 
The preliminary reading of the UK S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the services sector sank to its lowest since the pandemic lockdown of January 2021 and below all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.
 
Aside from during the COVID-19 pandemic, the index last fell this low during the Global Financial Crisis. Its gauge of jobs suffered its biggest fall on record outside of the pandemic.
 
Sterling was down about 0.4% against the U.S. dollar at 1105 GMT, a touch above its lowest since March as investors pondered how long the BoE could stick to its plan to keep interest rates around current levels before cutting them to help the economy.
 
PMIs for the euro zone picked up a little but still suggested a recession was approaching.
 

Also Read

China factory output, retail sales figures give boost to recovery prospects

Britain's food industry thinks worst inflation is over as costs stabilise

How Tata's EV battery plant will help Britain in saving its car industry

Schneider Electric to set up new factory in Bengal at Rs 140 cr investment

China's factory gate prices fell at fastest pace in 7 years in May: Report

McDonald's plans to raise royalty fees for new US restaurant operators

EAM Jaishankar to address UN General Assembly on Sept 26 during US visit

International Astronomy Day 2023: History, Importance and interesting facts

Bank of Japan keeps ultra-loose policy, dovish guidance; yen skids

'No place for hate in country,' Canada says amid online threats to Hindus

A separate survey by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) showed factory output fell and was expected to be stagnant in the remainder of 2023.
 
"Bouncing along the bottom is likely to be a story which persists for the near term," Martin Beck, chief economic advisor to forecasters the EY ITEM Club, said.
 
While the full impact of the BoE's 14 back-to-back rate hikes had yet to be felt and the jobs market was weakening, weaker inflation and relief that borrowing costs may have peaked suggested the economy would avoid a serious downturn, Beck said.
 
There was some signs of resilience among consumers alongside the weak readings of business activity.
 
Official data showed retail sales rose in August, partially recovering from a rain-induced plunge in July, and a measure of consumer confidence climbed to its highest since January 2022.
 
However, data company S&P Global said its survey was consistent with a drop in quarterly economic output of 0.4%.
 
"The disappointing PMI survey results for September mean a recession is looking increasingly likely in the UK," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.
 
Samuel Tombs, an economist with Pantheon Macroeconomics, disagreed, saying wages were finally outpacing inflation, household energy prices were about to fall back further and consumer confidence levels were holding up.
 
"Needless to say, though, today's report further increases the chances that the BoE's tightening cycle is over," he said.
Topics : Britain UK economy economy Factory output

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon