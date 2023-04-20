Schneider Electric to set up new factory in Bengal at Rs 140 cr investment

Schneider Electric on Thursday said it will invest Rs 140 crore to set up a new factory in West Bengal.

The new facility will located at Prospace Industrial Park Pvt Ltd in Kolkata, covering an area of 9 acres, Schneider Electric said in a statement.

"Schneider Electric aims to grow its capacity in producing products such as vacuum interrupters (VI) and strengthen its power systems vertical through this new factory," it said.

This new facility is planned to be completed by February 2024, with the manufacturing operations expected to begin in the second quarter of the next financial year, the company added.

