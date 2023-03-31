close

Ukraine seeks to join EU within year after start of membership talks

Ukraine is performing the tasks put forward by the EU for the membership "much faster than anyone expected", the minister stressed

IANS Kiev
Ukraine, russia war

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 7:07 AM IST
Ukraine aims to join the European Union (EU) within a year after the start of the membership talks, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Our goal is to start EU membership negotiations in 2023. I think it will take about a year for Ukraine to become a full member," Kuleba was quoted as saying by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ukraine is performing the tasks put forward by the EU for the membership "much faster than anyone expected", the minister stressed.

In June 2022, EU leaders accepted Ukraine as a candidate for membership in the bloc.

The European Commission put forward seven requirements to be fulfilled by Ukraine for starting the accession talks.

--IANS

int/sha

Topics : Ukraine | European Union | Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 5:55 AM IST

