Ukraine to discuss NATO accession prospects in Brussels: FM Kuleba

The NATO-Ukraine Commission will also touch upon the issue of stable support for Ukraine from NATO member states, he said

IANS Kiev
Ukraine, russia war

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 6:32 AM IST
Ukraine will discuss the prospects of joining the NATO at the NATO-Ukraine Commission meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Ukraine's membership of NATO will be one of the main topics of the talks today," Kuleba was quoted as saying by the government press service on Tuesday.

Another key theme of the meeting will be speeding up the delivery of military assistance to Ukraine, including artillery ammunition and armoured vehicles, needed for launching a counteroffensive in conflict with Russia, the Minister added.

The NATO-Ukraine Commission will also touch upon the issue of stable support for Ukraine from NATO member states, he said.

Later in the day, the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission will be held within the framework of the NATO foreign ministers summit, Xinhua news agency reported.

The NATO foreign ministers summit is held in Brussels on April 4-5.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

Topics : Ukraine | NATO alliance | Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 2:25 AM IST

