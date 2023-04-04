Trump in police custody ahead of his arraignment at Manhattan court

Former US President Donald Trump is in police custody at the Manhattan district attorney's office on Tuesday ahead of his arraignment on history-making criminal charges related to paying hush money to a porn star before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence.

Trump, who arrived at a specially secured Manhattan courthouse in an eight-car motorcade, is expected to be fingerprinted and processed. Trump's mug shot may be taken.

"Trump is in police custody at the Manhattan district attorney's office ahead of his arraignment in court," CNN reported.

Trump, the first former US President to face a criminal charge, would surrender before Judge Juan Merchan. American media quoted Trump's attorneys as saying that the 76-year-old Republican leader, eying the White House for a second time in 2024, will plead not guilty to the criminal charges he is facing in connection with hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

After his court appearance, Trump will immediately fly back to Florida where he is expected to deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach in the evening.

The arraignment proceeding is expected to be brief. The charges in the indictment will be read to him at the hearing, which is set to last about 10-15 minutes. Trump has denied all wrongdoings in connection with the payments made to Stormy Daniels, 44, ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in the indictment, according to US media reports.

Security was tightened in New York, in particular the courthouse in lower Manhattan, as hundreds of Trump's supporters have landed in the city to rally behind him. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has warned against any breaking of law and order.