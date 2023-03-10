Sweden, Finland discuss NATO accession with Turkey, says military bloc

Representatives of Sweden, and held talks in Brussels to discuss progress on fulfilling Turkey's conditions for agreeing to the Nordic countries' accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the military bloc said in a statement.

and applied to join in 2022 but faced objections from NATO-member on the grounds that the two countries harbour members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), considered a terrorist group by Ankara.

The accession needs a unanimous agreement by all members of .

According to NATO's statement, "the participants welcomed the progress that had been made" on a three-way deal called the Trilateral Memorandum, struck last year in Madrid, aimed at satisfying Turkey's complaints, Xinhua news agency reported.

The participants also agreed that rapid ratifications for both and would be in NATO's interest, and that their membership would strengthen the bloc, the statement said.

"Finland and have taken unprecedented steps to address legitimate Turkish security concerns. It is now time for all allies to conclude the ratification process and welcome Finland and Sweden as full members of the alliance ahead of the upcoming Summit in Vilnius," said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

As agreed in the Memorandum, there won't be any arms export restrictions between the parties; they need to significantly enhance counter-terrorism cooperation; and Sweden is now in the process of tightening anti-terrorism legislation, including against the PKK.

The three countries on Thursday agreed to meet again in the same format ahead of the NATO summit in July.

