Ukrainian prez Zelenskyy urges UN to put pressure on Russia to end war

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged global leaders Wednesday to stand with his country and not seek "a lull" instead of a "real, just peace" more than two years into Russia's war. Speaking at UN General Assembly, he said, "Any parallel or alternative attempts to seek peace are, in fact, efforts to achieve a lull instead of an end to the war." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He called for adoption of his two-year-old proposal to restore internationally recognized boundaries between Russia and Ukraine. "And we need to make it clear--the war is over. This is the Peace Formula. What part of this could be unacceptable to anyone who upholds the UN Charter? We must uphold the UN Charter and guarantee our right--Ukraine's right--to territorial integrity and sovereignty, just as we do for any other nation. We need to withdraw the Russian occupiers, which will bring an end to the hostilities in Ukraine," said Zelenskyy.

"Any parallel or alternative attempts to seek peace are, in fact, efforts to achieve a lull instead of an end to the war, as a global initiative--the Peace Formula--has already existed for two years. Maybe someone wants a Nobel Prize for their political biography for a frozen truce instead of real peace, but the only prizes Putin will give you in return are more suffering and disasters," added Zelenskyy.

He said that when some propose alternatives, half-hearted settlement plans--so-called 'sets of principles'--it not only ignores the interests and suffering of Ukrainians, who are affected by the war the most, it not only ignores reality, but also gives Putin the political space to continue the war and pressure the world to bring more nations under control.

Meanwhile, Russia's President Vladimir Putin escalated his threats against the West, asserting that his country should be able to deploy nuclear weapons if it was attacked by a nation supported by a nuclear power.

"But the Peace Formula can--once again, there is no veto power in it. That's why it's the best opportunity for peace--everyone is equal, and it's effective and comprehensive," said Zelenskyy.

He said that unfortunately, at the UN, it's impossible to truly and fairly resolve matters of war and peace because too much depends in the Security Council on the veto power." When the aggressor exercises veto power, the UN is powerless to stop the war," he added.

Zelenskyy seeks the expulsion of all Russian forces from Ukraine, accountability for war crimes, release of prisoners of war and deportees, nuclear safety, energy and food security and more.

"I'm asking for your support from all nations of the world. We do not divide the world. I ask the same of you - do not divide the world. Be united nations, and that will bring us peace," he implored. "And that will bring us peace. Those that have gone through wars themselves, and those accustomed to peace. All were equal--that is what Russia hates the most and cannot control. That's why Russia says the Peace Formula doesn't suit it," added Zelenskyy.

"I'm glad that the first Peace Summit was so reminiscent of the UN General Assembly--everyone was equal. All nations that participated in the Peace Summit, large and small--no veto power, no blocking authority. Those that have been independent for ages, and those that have only recently gained independence,"added Zelenskyy.

He said that the world has moved beyond colonial wars and conspiracies at the expense of smaller nations. "Ukrainians will never accept why anyone believes that a brutal colonial past, which suits no one today, can be imposed on Ukraine now instead of a normal, peaceful life. I want peace for my people - a real and just peace," said Ukraine's President.

"Every country - including China, Brazil, European nations, African nations, Middle East - all understand why this must remain in the past," said Zelenskyy.

Questioning the motives of China and Brazil in pushing for talks with Moscow, Zelenskyy said, "When the Chinese-Brazilian duo tries to grow into a choir of voices - with someone in Europe, with someone in Africa, saying something alternative to a full and just peace, the question arises - what is the true interest? Everyone must understand--you won't boost your power at Ukraine's expense. If someone in the world seeks alternatives to any of these points or tries to ignore any of them, it likely means they themselves want to do a part of what Putin is doing--the point they ignore reveals the desire they are hiding."

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy and President of the United Nations General Assembly Philemon Yang held a meeting on Wednesday and discussed an array of important issues, including the resolutions adopted by the General Assembly in support of the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

During the meeting that was held on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly, both leaders showed their desire to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict and also discussed how the international community, including African states, could support achieving peace on the basis of the Charter of the United Nations.

"I met with the President of Ukraine, H.E. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, today. We discussed the importance of the resolutions adopted by the General Assembly in support of the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders. We also discussed the desire of the Ukrainian people to end the war and how the international community, including African states, can support achieving peace on the basis of the Charter of the UN," UNGA President Philemon Yang said in a post in X.

In acknowledgement of Yang's tweet, Zelenskyy also took to X and said, "I met with the President of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly, Philemon Yang. It is important that during this session, the annual debate on the Ukrainian agenda item, "Situation in the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine," takes place, and that the annual resolution on the human rights situation in these territories is adopted."

Prior to his meeting with the UNGA President, Zelenskyy also held a meeting with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and had a discussion on the conflict in Ukraine and its global impact.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General reiterated the UN's full commitment to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

The Secretary-General also underlined the UN's support for efforts towards a just and lasting peace in line with the UN Charter, international law, and relevant UN General Assembly resolutions.

During his meeting with the General Secretary, Zelenskyy discussed the implementation of the "Peace Formula" and the freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, as well as the importance of continuous, unimpeded export of Ukrainian agricultural products to global markets.

"We discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and the freedom of navigation in the Black Sea with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. This is important for continued unimpeded export of Ukrainian agricultural products to global markets," Zelenskyy said in a post in X.

He also met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Ukrainian presidency said in a statement that Zelenskyy commended the alliance's long-term efforts to support Kyiv during Stoltenberg's tenure and said he thinks it achieved many very important results.

"You - as well as some other allies - helped to unite the world, including defense ministers, in helping Ukraine, in strengthening our army," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Zelenskyy also thanked Stoltenberg for the last two NATO summits, which he said have brought Kyiv closer to the alliance.

Meanwhile, Stoltenberg also met with Guterres and discussed the cooperation between the United Nations and NATO including in peacekeeping, as well as developments related to Ukraine, according to a readout of the UN Secretary-General.