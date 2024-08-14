Business Standard
UN Chief calls for parliamentary election in B'desh, urges govt's inclusion

Bangladesh is experiencing a volatile political situation, after Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of Prime Minister on August 5 amid mounting protests

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres | (Photo: Twitter)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has called for parliamentary elections in Bangladesh and urged the interim government to make every effort to be inclusive.
The UN Chief has urged the inclusion of women, as well as minority communities in the election process.
"The Secretary-General welcomes efforts to restore calm and organize parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, with the support of an interim government," the statement issued by Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, on Monday read.
"He urges the interim government in the coming weeks to continue to make every effort to be inclusive, including by taking into account the voices of women, youth, and people across the country, as well as that of minority and indigenous communities, as the country moves towards parliamentary elections," it added.
Bangladesh is experiencing a volatile political situation, after Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of Prime Minister on August 5 amid mounting protests.
The protests, led mainly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, evolved into anti-government demonstrations.

A clash occurred on Tuesday between Bangladesh Army personnel and members of the minority Hindu community protesting with posters of their family members who went missing during the violence in the country.
The members were protesting outside Jamuna State Guest House in Dhaka, where Bangladesh interim govt chief Muhammad Yunus is residing.
In the early hours on Tuesday, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor of the interim government of Bangladesh, visited the historic Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka, where he assured the minorities in Bangladesh of their safety and security in the country.
Following Younus' visit, a significant meeting was held between representatives of the Muslim community and the Hindu minority at the temple. This gathering served as a platform for open dialogue, where both communities discussed various issues and worked towards strengthening communal harmony.

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

