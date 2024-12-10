Business Standard
Home / World News / UNSC 'united on Syria'; US, Russia emphasise territorial integrity

UNSC 'united on Syria'; US, Russia emphasise territorial integrity

Russia has diplomatically shielded its ally Assad during the war, casting more than a dozen vetoes at the Security Council, on many occasions backed by China

Syria, Syrian Rebels

Syria's UN Ambassador Koussay Aldahhak told reporters outside the council that his mission and all Syrian embassies abroad had received instructions to continue doing their job. | File Photo

Reuters UNITED NATIONS
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

United Nations Security Council members will work on a statement on Syria in the coming days, US and Russian diplomats said on Monday, after a closed-door meeting over the rebel seizure of the capital Damascus and ousting of President Bashar al-Assad.
 
"The council, I think, was more or less united on the need to preserve the territorial integrity and unity of Syria, to ensure the protection of civilians, to ensure that humanitarian aid is coming to the needy population," Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters after the 15-member body met.
 
Deputy US Ambassador Robert Wood confirmed that most members spoke about those issues and told reporters the council would work on a statement. The United States is president of the council for December.
 
 
"This is an incredible moment for the Syrian people," Wood said. "Now we're really focused right now on trying to see where the situation goes. Can there be a governing authority in Syria that respects the rights and dignities of the Syrian population?"
 
Syria's UN Ambassador Koussay Aldahhak told reporters outside the council that his mission and all Syrian embassies abroad had received instructions to continue doing their job and maintain the state institution during the transition period.
 
"Now we are waiting for the new government, but meanwhile we are continuing with the current one and the leadership," he said, adding that Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh - appointed by Assad - was still in Damascus.
 
"We are with the Syrian people. We will keep defending and working for the Syrian people. So we will continue our work until further notice," he told reporters outside the council.

More From This Section

White House

US agencies to brief House on alleged Chinese Salt Typhoon telecom hacking

US flag, US, united states

US importers to boost shipments to record levels on tariff, strike threats

US-Taiwan, US, Taiwan

First agreement under Taiwan-US trade initiative to come into force today

Indonesia landslide,landslide

10 dead, 2 missing after landslides, floods hit Indonesia's Java island

China stocks, Stock market

China, Hong Kong stocks surge at open on Beijing's stimulus promise

 
"Syrians are looking forward to establishing a state of freedom, equality, rule of law, democracy, and we will join efforts to rebuild our country, to rebuild what was destroyed, and to rebuild the future, better future of Syria," he said.
 
Nebenzia and Wood both spoke about how unexpected the weekend events in Syria were. "Everyone was taken by surprise, everyone, including the members of the council. So we have to wait and see and watch ... and evaluate how the situation will develop," Nebenzia said.
 
Russia has diplomatically shielded its ally Assad during the war, casting more than a dozen vetoes at the Security Council, on many occasions backed by China. The 15-member council has met several times a month throughout the war on Syria's political and humanitarian situations and chemical weapons.
 
China's U.N. Ambassador Fu Cong said after the council meeting that "the situation needs to be stabilized and there has to be an inclusive political process, and also there should not be a resurgence of terrorist forces."
 
The rebel offensive that ousted Assad was initiated by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Formerly known as the Nusra Front, it was al Qaeda's official wing in Syria until breaking ties in 2016.
 
It is sanctioned by the United Nations Security Council. Diplomats said there has not been any discussion of removing HTS from the sanctions list.

Also Read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Priority should be lowering Russia's military potential, says Zelenskyy

Rajnath Singh Russia

Rajnath Singh attends commissioning ceremony of INS Tushil in Russia

INS Teg, Talwar-class frigate, Indian Navy

INS Tushil 'among world's most advanced': How it'll boost Indian Navy power

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh reaches Moscow to participate in INS Tushil's commissioning

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath begins Russia visit on Sunday, to commission frigate INS Tushil

Topics : India Russia China Damascus UN Security Council

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon