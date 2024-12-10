Business Standard
Home / World News / 10 dead, 2 missing after landslides, floods hit Indonesia's Java island

10 dead, 2 missing after landslides, floods hit Indonesia's Java island

Torrential rains since last week have caused rivers to burst their banks, tearing through more than 170 villages in Sukabumi district of West Java province

Indonesia landslide,landslide

Landslides, flash floods and strong winds devastated 172 villages and forced more than 3,000 people to flee to temporary government shelters (Photo: PTI)

AP Sukabumi (Indonesia)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indonesian rescuers recovered 10 bodies that were swept away in flash floods or buried under tons of mud and rocks that hit hilly villages on the country's main island of Java, officials said on Monday. Two people are still missing.

Torrential rains since last week have caused rivers to burst their banks, tearing through more than 170 villages in Sukabumi district of West Java province, as mud, rocks and trees tumbled down mountainside hamlets, said Lt. Col. Yudi Hariyanto, who heads a rescue command post in Sukabumi.

Landslides, flash floods and strong winds devastated 172 villages and forced more than 3,000 people to flee to temporary government shelters, Hariyanto said. Authorities have warned nearly 1,000 people to evacuate as more than 400 houses are threatened by extreme weather.

 

The disasters also destroyed 31 bridges, 81 roads and 539 hectares (1,332 acres) of rice fields, while 1,170 houses were flooded up to the roof. Extreme weather has also damaged more than 3,300 other houses and buildings, the local Disaster Management Agency said.

Rescue workers on Monday pulled out 10 bodies in the worst-hit villages of Tegalbuleud, Simpenan and Ciemas, including three children, and rescuers are searching for two villagers who are reportedly still missing, Hariyanto said.

Videos circulating on social media showed flash floods caused by heavy downpours in Sukabumi swept away almost everything in their path, including cars, motorbikes, buffaloes and cows.

Footage released by West Java's Search and Rescue Agency showed roads that were transformed into murky brown rivers and villages covered by thick mud, rocks and uprooted trees as soldiers, police and rescue workers pulled mud-caked bodies from a devastated hamlet.

More From This Section

China stocks, Stock market

China, Hong Kong stocks surge at open on Beijing's stimulus promise

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden's nod for oil lease sale may permit drilling in Alaska's Arctics

UnitedHealthcare

Who is Luigi Mangione, the suspect in killing of UnitedHealth executive

Boeing

Boeing lays off hundreds in Washington, California as part of planned cuts

Huawei

Huawei suppliers likely to face further US limits under defence bill

Seasonal rain from about October to March frequently causes flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.

Last month, a landslide and flash floods triggered by heavy downpours hit Indonesia's North Sumatra province, leaving 20 dead and two missing. A landslide in the region also hit a tourist bus that killed nine people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Landslide, Wayanad Landslide, Wayanad

Landslides, floods hit Indonesia's Java island; 10 dead, 2 missing

Apple, Apple Inc

Apple plans to invest $1 billion in manufacturing plant in Indonesia

Indonesian Flag

Asean ministers to discuss Myanmar at Thailand meeting, says Indonesia

Climate change, Forest fires, Wildfires

Landscape fires reason for 90% pollution related deaths globally: Study

Hurricane

Landslide, flash floods hit Indonesia's Sumatra; 16 dead, 6 missing

Topics : Indonesia landslide Floods Southeast Asia Rainfall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon