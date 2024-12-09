Rajnath Singh reaches Moscow to participate in INS Tushil's commissioning

Business Standard
Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

During his visit, Singh will also pay tributes at 'The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' in Moscow to honour the Soviet soldiers killed during the Second World War

ANI Europe
Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Moscow on an official visit during which he will witness the commissioning of a stealth warship into the Indian Navy and attend the 21st meeting of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military Technical Cooperation.

Singh received a warm welcome on late Sunday night by Indian Ambassador to Russia, Venkatesh Kumar, and Russian Deputy Minister of Defence, Alexander Fomin.

During his visit, Singh will also pay tributes at 'The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' in Moscow to honour the Soviet soldiers killed during the Second World War. He will also interact with the members of the Indian community, a release said.

 

During his visit, Singh is set to hold crucial discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and co-chair the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC M & MTC) alongside Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov.

Sharing a post on X, the Embassy of India in Russia wrote, "Hon'ble Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh was received by Ambassador @vkumar1969 and Russian Deputy Minister of Defence Alexander Fomin in Moscow."

Singh will also engage with the Indian community in Russia.

"During the visit, Hon'ble Raksha Mantri will call on President Putin and co-chair the IRIGC M & MTC meeting with his Russian counterpart, Defence Minister Andrei Belousov. He will also take part in the commissioning ceremony of INS Tushil and interact with the Indian community," the post added.

This visit aims to further deepen India- Russia defence cooperation in line with the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, the Embassy of India in Russia wrote on X.

Earlier on Saturday, Singh shared a post on X about his visit to Russia. He wrote, "Tomorrow, 08th December, I shall be reaching Moscow in Russia to attend the 21st meeting of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military Technical Cooperation."

"Also, I shall be attending the Commissioning ceremony of Indian Navy's latest multi-role stealth-guided missile frigate 'INS Tushil' during my visit. Looking forward to it," the post added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajnath Singh Defence minister India-Russia ties India Russia Moscow

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

