'Urgency' among world leaders to contain AI risks: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman predicted on Monday a “huge role” for Israel in reducing risks from artificial intelligence and eyed investment opportunities in the country even as it debates whether and how to regulate the technology behind ChatGPT.
Altman is one of the tech world's most prominent voices urging governments to rapidly come up with regulations to make sure Artificial Intelligence is used responsibly.
After crisscrossing Europe last month meeting lawmakers and national leaders to discuss the prospects and threats of AI, Altman now plans to travel to Jordan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, India and South Korea — all this week.