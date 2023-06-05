close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

'Urgency' among world leaders to contain AI risks: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Altman is one of the tech world's most prominent voices urging governments to rapidly come up with regulations to make sure Artificial Intelligence is used responsibly

Reuters
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 11:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman predicted on Monday a “huge role” for Israel in reducing risks from artificial intelligence and eyed investment opportunities in the country even as it debates whether and how to regulate the technology behind ChatGPT.

Altman is one of the tech world's most prominent voices urging governments to rapidly come up with regulations to make sure Artificial Intelligence is used responsibly.
 
After crisscrossing Europe last month meeting lawmakers and national leaders to discuss the prospects and threats of AI, Altman now plans to travel to Jordan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, India and South Korea — all this week.

Also Read

After ChatGPT, Sam Altman looks to disrupt crypto world through Worldcoin

Time to start thinking about governance of superintelligence: OpenAI CEO

If AI goes wrong, it can go quite wrong: OpenAI CEO tells US lawmakers

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman proposes licences for building AI to US Congress

OpenAI CEO plans expansion in Japan after meeting PM Fumio Kishida

European Union wants Big Tech to alert users about AI's 'dark sides'

'India's the new China' as airlines more than double profit outlook

Remarkable surge in ESG-related jobs over last 3 years, says report

There are 50% chance that AI will wipe out humanity: American physicist

Apple shares hit all-time high ahead of Worldwide Developers Conference '23

Topics : Artificial intelligence

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 11:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

FMCG companies announce sustainable milestones, targets on Environment Day

FMCG
4 min read

Railways spent over Rs 1 trn of RRSK funds on safety in 5 years: Report

Railway line
5 min read

Govt gets Rs 4,185 cr through 3% stake sale in state-run Coal India

Coal India likely to auction 30 million tonnes of coal in Jan-Mar quarter
1 min read

FinMin extends date for MSMEs to submit refund claims till July 31

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read

Plutus Wealth acquires MTAR Technologies' shares for Rs 247 crore

In the case of Vedanta, the promoter entities have pledged their entire stake to raise funds
1 min read

Most Popular

LIVE news updates: Microsoft 365 down for thousands of users globally

Microsoft
4 min read

Saudi Arabia cuts oil output by 1 mn barrel per day to boost sagging prices

oil, crude, petroleum, crude oil, oil barrels
3 min read

Unruly passenger behaviour on rise; 1 incident in every 568 flights: IATA

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Shangri-La Dialogue: World's spy chiefs meet in Singapore secret conclave

Singapore
2 min read

World Environment Day 2023: A global call to action for sustainable future

waste recycle, plastic waste
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon