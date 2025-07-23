Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US bans flu shots with thimerosal in RFK Jr led vaccine policy shift

US bans flu shots with thimerosal in RFK Jr led vaccine policy shift

About 5 per cent of flu shots given in the US in the last flu season were multi-dose vials that contained the preservative, which was largely phased out decades ago

Last month, a vaccine panel with members handpicked by Kennedy voted in favor of Americans receiving seasonal flu shots that are free from thimerosal, despite decades of studies showing no related safety issues. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

The United States will stop distributing all influenza vaccines that contain mercury-based preservative thimerosal, marking the latest move by US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to reshape vaccine policy. 
Last month, a vaccine panel with members handpicked by Kennedy voted in favor of Americans receiving seasonal flu shots that are free from thimerosal, despite decades of studies showing no related safety issues. 
About 5 per cent of flu shots given in the US in the last flu season were multi-dose vials that contained the preservative, which was largely phased out decades ago. 
 
Anti-vaccine groups have for decades linked thimerosal to autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders, and Kennedy wrote a book in 2014 in which he advocated for "the immediate removal of mercury" from vaccines. 

The FDA on its website says "there was no evidence that thimerosal in vaccines was dangerous," and that the decision to remove it previously was a precautionary measure to decrease overall exposure to mercury among young infants. 
One of the panelists, who voted against the recommendation, had pointed out that the risk of not receiving the influenza vaccine because it contains thimerosal is greater than any known risks of the preservative. 
CSL's Afluria, and Flucelvax and Sanofi's Fluzone include thimerosal in multi-dose versions, according to the FDA's website.
Kennedy accepted the panel's recommendation, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Wednesday, in the absence of the CDC director, who typically signs off on them before they are implemented. 
President Donald Trump's nominee for the CDC director, Susan Monarez, is yet to be confirmed by the US Senate. 
Other recommendations made by the panel, known as the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, at a meeting in June are still under review, the HHS said. 
Vaccine manufacturers have confirmed that they have the capacity to replace multi-dose vials containing the preservative, ensuring that supplies will not be interrupted, HHS said.
Sanofi said it acknowledges the new policy and will have sufficient supply of the flu vaccine this season. CSL did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

