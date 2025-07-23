Parliamentary panel flags 30% staff shortage in Krishi Vigyan Kendras

A parliamentary committee on agriculture has expressed serious concerns over a 30 per cent staff shortage in Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), which, according to the panel, is affecting their core functions.
KVKs are the front-line institutions for agricultural extension and are run by a variety of organisations, including state agriculture universities, social organisations, and state governments.
Recently, the Union Ministry of Agriculture, along with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and other associations, conducted a fortnight-long campaign to understand and address farmers’ issues and concerns.
Over 730 KVKs across the country were at the forefront of the campaign.
The parliamentary panel on the promotion of climate-resilient agriculture and natural and organic farming through KVKs, in its report tabled in the Lok Sabha, said the agriculture ministry’s plan to increase the sanctioned staff strength in each KVK from 16 to 20 is a welcome step, but would be ineffective without prompt recruitment.
It recommended that the ministry urgently address disparities in service conditions across KVKs by revising the memorandum of understanding for non-ICAR KVKs, especially those hosted by state agriculture universities (SAUs) and other organisations, to align service conditions and benefits with those of ICAR KVK employees.
The panel also urged the agriculture ministry to establish a robust and consistent funding strategy with a long-term vision for KVK development.
It said that while the proposed one-time grant of ₹2,500 crore may offer immediate relief, it cannot substitute for predictable annual funding increases that reflect the evolving needs of KVKs.
The report further stated that the current level of financial support of ₹31,500–46,500 per hectare over three years is grossly inadequate for farmers transitioning to organic farming, owing to low yields and financial strain.
The panel recommended increasing the direct benefit transfer for organic farming and extending the duration of such support.
It noted that due to budget constraints, only 151 of the 310 districts identified as highly and very highly vulnerable to climate change have been selected for adaptation activities under the National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA) programme.
On natural farming, the panel acknowledged its importance as a chemical-free, sustainable practice promoted under the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF). It underscored the need for a standardised yet adaptable protocol and recommended expanding natural farming beyond the Ganga corridor to ecologically sensitive and degraded regions.