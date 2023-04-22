US begins 6G rollout plan, hoping to give Washington technological edge

The US government is drawing up plans for the eventual use of 6G networks, hoping to give Washington a technological edge in the future amid concerns over Beijings rapid advances in the telecommunications sector.

The White House met with corporate leaders, technology officials and academic experts to develop strategies for upcoming 6G networks on Friday, senior US officials confirmed to multiple news outlets, RT reported.

The administration seeks to "take the lessons learned from 5G about the importance of early involvement and resilience" and use them to develop a 6G network which "optimizes performance, accessibility, and security", one government staffer added.

While 6G technology is still in its infancy and is likely years away from use by the general public, it is expected to be significantly faster than the current 5G networks, and to dramatically expand high-speed internet access across the globe, RT reported.

In late 2020, China successfully launched an experimental satellite carrying candidates for possible 6G technology, hoping to verify the performance of the 6G frequency band in space.

Another administration official noted China's technological gains in recent years, namely in the rollout of its own 5G network, saying Beijing had used the tech to advance national security goals and grow its global market share in the telecoms industry, RT reported.

Also Read OneWeb satellites soon to offer space-based internet services globally Microsoft, Viasat partner to deliver satellite internet globally by 2025 Nelco withdraws satcom permit application; may apply under New Space Policy How Russia-Ukraine war has shaped US planning for a China conflict CES 2023: Qualcomm announces 'Snapdragon Satellite' for android smartphones Lyft, Deloitte announce to lay off employees amid global meltdown Climate change continues to advance in 2022 as populations impacted: Report Shehbaz stands firm on Parliament's supremacy amid Pak SC standoff XBB.1.16 now Covid 'variant of interest' due to its sustained increase: WHO Success of climate crisis will in part depend on India's decisions: US

Huawei is preparing for its own rollout of 6G technology, and says it hopes to launch the ultra-fast networks by 2030.

--IANS

san/ksk/