Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US biker gang Punjabi Devils' founder pleads guilty to selling illegal guns

US biker gang Punjabi Devils' founder pleads guilty to selling illegal guns

The US Attorney's office claimed that Jashanpreet Singh tried to sell several weapons, including a short-barreled rifle, assault weapons, and machine gun conversion devices, to an undercover officer

Punjabi Devils

US Attorney’s Office said that Singh is the founder of the “Punjabi Devils”, a Stockton-based “outlaw” motorcycle club linked to the Hells Angels, an international gang originally formed in California. (Photo: X/@FBISacramento)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 9:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jashanpreet Singh, the 27-year-old founder of a motorcycle gang, “Punjabi Devils”, has pleaded guilty in the United States for illegally dealing in firearms and possessing a machine gun, the US Attorney’s Office said on Monday.
 
Singh, a resident of Lodi in California, allegedly tried to sell several weapons, including a short-barrelled rifle, three assault weapons, three machine gun conversion devices and a revolver, to an undercover officer in June last year, the statement said.
 
A search of Singh’s home led to the recovery of more weapons, including a machine gun, another conversion device and a silencer, the prosecutor said. Officers also found a ‘pineapple’-style grenade and a suspected military Claymore mine, both of which were destroyed at the scene by the county bomb squad, the statement added.
 
 

Arrest followed failed court appearance and attempted travel

It said Singh first faced related state charges in San Joaquin County but failed to appear in court on July 21, 2025, prompting a bench warrant. Days later, authorities learned he had booked a flight to India, and he was arrested at San Francisco International Airport on July 26 before departure, it stated. Singh currently remains in federal custody.
 

Gang links and sentencing timeline outlined by prosecutors

The prosecutor stated that Singh is the founder of the “Punjabi Devils”, a Stockton-based “outlaw” motorcycle club linked to the Hells Angels, an international gang originally formed in California.
 
He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 11, 2026, for unlawfully dealing in firearms and faces a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. “For his conviction for unlawfully possessing a machine gun, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine,” the statement added.

More From This Section

Credit Suisse

Hundreds of Nazi-linked accounts found at Credit Suisse, says US lawmaker

Elon Musk

Paris prosecutor's cybercrime unit searches X office, Musk summoned

US Vietnam, US-Vietnam

Vietnam's embrace of the US masks deep military mistrust, documents show

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China's disappearing generals show Xi Jinping's deepening grip on military

EVs, China EV, electric cars, Electric vehicles

China bans hidden car door handles over rising passenger safety concerns

Topics : Arms United States BS Web Reports FBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNew Baggage Rules 2026Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodaySamsung Galaxy Days SaleAdani Group ShareIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedVivo X200T ReviewPersonal Finance