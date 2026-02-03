China's disappearing generals show Xi Jinping's deepening grip on military

China’s military leadership stood before the nation in March 2023, an image of unity behind Xi Jinping. After nearly a decade in power, Mr Xi had installed the high command that he wanted: loyalists hand-picked to make the People’s Liberation Army a world-class force.

But not even Mr Xi’s loyalists have been spared from his sweeping campaign to clean up the military — with purges that are ostensibly focused on corruption but are also about fealty to him. One by one, members of the Central Military Commission have been dismissed and put under investigation. The latest was Gen. Zhang Youxia, Mr Xi’s top general.

China had at least 30 generals and admirals at the start of 2023 who ran specialised departments and theater commands. Nearly all of them have been expelled or have disappeared during Xi Jinping’s sweeping purge. In some cases, Mr Xi appointed new generals as replacements. But many of those have also vanished from public view. Our review identified only seven generals who appear to remain in active roles. Mr Xi has also removed dozens of other senior military officials in just under three years, a level of upheaval unmatched in modern Chinese history. Here is a picture of the likely extent of the purges across the military forces, based on a New York Times analysis of Chinese state media reports and official announcements.

The dismissals have also reached deep into nearly all the other wings of the armed forces. That includes the Rocket Force as well as the navy.

Since General Zhang’s downfall, the official newspaper of the Chinese military has urged officers and soldiers to support the decision and rally around Mr Xi. It also acknowledged that the dismissals and disruption were causing “short-term hardships and pain.” The five theater commands — the regions that Mr Xi created in 2016 to manage the armed forces — have also been eviscerated, including the Eastern Theater Command, which is responsible for operations around Taiwan. Late last year, Mr Xi appointed a new commander for the Eastern Theater.

Ultimately, the paper said, an even stronger Chinese military would emerge.

First, though, Mr Xi must find another clutch of trustworthy generals he can trust as the 72-year-old leader sets his sights on a fourth term as China’s Communist Party secretary-general from 2027, which he will almost certainly get.