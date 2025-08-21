Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 06:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US court halts protections for migrants from Central America, Nepal

US court halts protections for migrants from Central America, Nepal

The Trump administration has aggressively sought to remove the protection, thus making more people eligible for removal

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

A federal appeals court on Wednesday sided with the Trump administration and stayed a lower court's order keeping in place temporary protections for 60,000 migrants from Central America and Nepal.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco granted the emergency stay pending an appeal as immigrants rights advocates allege that the administration acted unlawfully in ending Temporary Protected Status designations for people from Honduras, Nicaragua and Nepal.

Temporary Protected Status is a designation that can be granted by the Homeland Security secretary, preventing migrants from being deported and allowing them to work.

The Trump administration has aggressively sought to remove the protection, thus making more people eligible for removal. It's part of a wider effort by the administration to carry out mass deportations of immigrants.

 

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

