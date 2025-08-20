Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 10:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Intel in talks with large investors for equity boost at discount: Report

Intel in talks with large investors for equity boost at discount: Report

The CNBC report, which cited people familiar with the matter, did not name the potential investors. Intel, whose shares fell 7 per cent, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment

Intel

The company's shares had risen nearly 7 per cent on Tuesday on SoftBank's investment plan and had last week gained more than 23 per cent on reports of the U.S. government taking a stake. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Intel is in talks with other large investors to receive an equity infusion at a discounted price, CNBC reported on Wednesday, just days after the struggling chipmaker got a $2 billion capital injection from SoftBank Group. 
The new funding would be another financial lifeline for Intel, as billions of dollars in investment to expand its contract manufacturing business, which is struggling to compete with Taiwan's TSMC, has strained its balance sheet. 
The CNBC report, which cited people familiar with the matter, did not name the potential investors. Intel, whose shares fell 7 per cent, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. 
 
This could be the second capital injection at a discounted price after SoftBank's investment at $23 per Intel share for a stake of just under 2 per cent. 
The company's shares had risen nearly 7 per cent on Tuesday on SoftBank's investment plan and had last week gained more than 23 per cent on reports of the U.S. government taking a stake. 

Also Read

Howard Lutnick

US mulls equity stakes in Micron, Samsung, TSMC after Intel deal talks

Intel

SoftBank invests $2 bn in Intel as chip giant hopes to revive fortunes

Intel, Intel Corp

Trump admin in talks to take 10% stake in Intel via Chips Act grants

Intel

Intel shares rise 4% on report of possible US government stake purchase

Intel

Should Intel's treatment worry Silicon Valley's powerful Indian diaspora

On Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the government wants an equity stake in Intel in exchange for CHIPS Act grants approved by former President Joe Biden's administration. 
Intel, which had secured about $8 billion in subsidies to build factories - the largest outlay under the 2022 CHIPS Act- has significantly pared back manufacturing ambitions under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan. 
Years of management missteps has left the company with virtually no foothold in the booming artificial intelligence chip industry dominated by Nvidia. 
Of late, Intel has been on shaky ground with Washington, with U.S. President Donald Trump meeting Tan last week, after seeking his resignation over "highly conflicted" ties to Chinese firms. 
Intel's last fiscal year of positive adjusted free cash flow was 2021 and it recorded an annual loss of $18.8 billion in 2024, its first such loss since 1986.

More From This Section

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

NATO defence chiefs discuss Ukraine security guarantees in virtual meet

Israel attacks on Gaza

Israel plans new phase of Gaza operation as ceasefire talks continue

U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Finland's President Alexander Stubb walk during a meeting, amid negotiations to end the Russian war in Ukraine, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 18, 2025 RE

US rules out putting troops in Ukraine on ground; may give air support

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Interim govt committed to holding polls in Feb 2026: Bangladesh adviser

US flag, US, united states

US adds five more products to high-priority list under Uyghur labour law

Topics : Intel semiconductor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon