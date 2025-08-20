Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 10:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Interim govt committed to holding polls in Feb 2026: Bangladesh adviser

Interim govt committed to holding polls in Feb 2026: Bangladesh adviser

Earlier this month, Yunus said the general elections would be held in February and the Election Commission subsequently announced the polls would be held in the first week of the month

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

These would be Bangladesh's 13th parliamentary elections (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh's interim government is "unwavering" in its commitment to hold general elections in February next year, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has said, according to media reports on Wednesday.

"The government is moving forward with all preparations for the election," Nazrul was quoted as saying by the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

"The polls will be held in February, and the government's stance on this remains unwavering," he said after a meeting at the Cabinet Division on Tuesday.

The law adviser's comments came amid growing speculation over the elections, following statements by National Citizen Party leaders who dismissed the possibility of polls taking place in February next year without key reforms and the completion of trials initiated by the interim government.

 

Commenting on the issue, Nazrul said that political parties making statements about the timing of the elections is part of the political process.

Also Read

India-Bangladesh

Statsguru: How India, Bangladesh fared after a year under Yunus' rulepremium

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh to hold general elections in first week of Feb 2026: CEC

Protesters celebrate beside a defaced portrait of Sheikh Hasina after news of her resignation as Bangladesh prime minister, in Dhaka on Monday | Photo: AP/PTI

Reckoning in Dhaka: A year since the coup, Bangladesh is in a shamblespremium

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Bangladesh to hold next parliamentary polls in February 2026: Yunus

Bangladesh protest

A year after bloody revolt, Bangladesh still far from political stability

"You have always seen this. Traditionally in Bangladesh, such political statements have been made, and the same is happening now. There has not been any major qualitative change in this discourse. Therefore, whatever is said about the timing of the election should be seen as part of the political process," he said.

However, the responsibility for conducting polls ultimately rests with the government, not any political party, Nazrul added.

"On behalf of the government, we are saying in unequivocal terms that the election will be completed in February," he said.

Nazrul added that Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus is a globally respected figure and that there is no question of straying from his commitment, with the election to be held as per the announced schedule.

Earlier this month, Yunus said the general elections would be held in February and the Election Commission subsequently announced the polls would be held in the first week of the month.

These would be Bangladesh's 13th parliamentary elections.

A roadmap for it would be announced within this week, according to Election Commission officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Howard Lutnick

US mulls equity stakes in Micron, Samsung, TSMC after Intel deal talks

US flag, US, united states

US adds five more products to high-priority list under Uyghur labour law

pakistan Flag

Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 strikes Pakistan, no casualties reported

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump orders southern border wall painted black to deter migrant crossings

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump rules out US troops in Ukraine, keeps air security option open

Topics : Muhammad Yunus Bangladesh Bangladesh election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayETFs To BuyDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon