close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US factories production surges in April as motor vehicles output rises

Capacity use for the manufacturing sector increased 0.7 percentage point to 78.3% in April. It is 0.1 percentage point above its long-run average

Reuters
manufacturing

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 8:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Production at U.S. factories surged in April, driven by an increase in output at motor vehicle plants, but manufacturing continues to be constrained by higher interest rates.
 
Manufacturing output accelerated 1.0% last month, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Data for March was revised down to show production at factories declining 0.8% instead of 0.5% as previously reported.
 
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast production gaining 0.1%. Output dropped 0.9% on a year-on-year basis in April.
Motor vehicle production surged 9.3% last month after declining 1.9% in March. Excluding motor vehicles, manufacturing output rebounded 0.4% after dropping 0.7% in March.
Manufacturing, which accounts for 11.3% of the U.S. economy, has been hamstrung by higher borrowing costs, which are undercutting demand for goods, typically bought on credit.
 
Spending is also shifting from goods to services.
 

Also Read

Hyundai to invest $2.45 bn in Tamil Nadu for EV production over next 10 yrs

Sushmita Shukla appointed first VP, COO of Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Toyota Kirloskar Motor vehicle sales surges 175% to 12,835 units in January

Hyundai Motor India to increase vehicle prices from January 2023

Hyundai Motor to invest Rs 20,000 cr for EV manufacturing in Tamil Nadu

European Union adopts law banning products which fuel deforestation

Singapore Exchange to focus on risk-hedging products like Indian infra, ESG

Pakistan high court extends Imran Khan's bails in two cases until June 8

Australian consumer confidence hits lowest since April 2020: Report

China recovery faces pressure after April activity weak, unemployment rises

Businesses are holding excess inventory as demand slows, reducing the incentive to place more orders with factories.
 
Pressure is also seen from banks tightening lending standards, which could make credit inaccessible to some small- and medium-sized businesses as well as consumers.
 
The Institute for Supply Management's measure of national manufacturing activity has contracted for six straight months.
In April, durable manufacturing output rose 1.4%. Output of nondurable goods advanced 0.6%.
 
Mining output increased 0.6%, boosted by oil and gas extraction, after slumping 1.3% in March. Utilities production tumbled 3.1% after jumping 8.4% in the prior month. Production of electric and natural gas utilities declined in April.
 
The strong gains in manufacturing and mining offset the plunge in utilities, boosting overall industrial production by 0.5% in April. Industrial output was unchanged in March.
 
Capacity utilization for the industrial sector, a measure of how fully firms are using their resources, rose to 79.7% from 79.4% in March and is equal to its 1972-2022 average.
 
Capacity use for the manufacturing sector increased 0.7 percentage point to 78.3% in April. It is 0.1 percentage point above its long-run average.
Topics : US US Manufacturing automobile manufacturer Federal Reserve

First Published: May 16 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

US factories production surges in April as motor vehicles output rises

manufacturing
2 min read

Oberoi Realty Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 106% to Rs 480 cr

Project pipeline to keep revenue trajectory strong for Oberoi Realty
2 min read

Bank of Baroda makes Rs 500 crore provision for Go First exposure

Bank of Baroda
3 min read

Wrestlers mull taking protest to Ram Lila ground to make national movement

Wrestlers
3 min read

Daman-Diu, Dadra-Nagar Haveli to bridge gap in liquid waste management: NGT

National Green Tribunal
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Elections in India, Turkey and Thailand show democracy is not dead

Karnataka election, postal ballot
4 min read

Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs over next 3 yrs in new CEO's turnaround plan

Vodafone Group Plc
3 min read

EU urged to crack down on imports of Indian fuels made with Russian oil

Photo: Reuters
2 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

As inflation slows, rate-cut bets surface across Asia on policy pivot

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon