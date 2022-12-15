Hyundai Motor India to increase vehicle prices from January 2023

-
ALSO READ
Hyundai Motor sold 1 million 'green' cars in 13 years, reveals data
Need to keep small car segment energised with new products: Maruti Suzuki
Chinese automaker launches Tesla-inspired electric car at just $26,000
Maruti Suzuki India to recall 9,925 units of Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis
Hyundai Motor Group to invest $13 bn in mobility software development
-
Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday said it will increase prices of its vehicles across models from next month citing rising input cost.
The company joins the likes of market leader Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Renault, Kia India and MG Motor, who have also made the year-end announcements to hike prices from next month to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.
In a statement, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said, "The company has continued to absorb rising costs, however (it) will now pass on a part of the input cost increase through a revision in prices across its model range."
New prices for HMIL model range come into effect from January 2023, it said but did not elaborate the quantum of the proposed price hike.
HMIL said it will "continue to make consistent internal efforts to minimise price impact to customers".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 18:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU