Pakistan high court extends Imran Khan's bails in two cases until June 8

A Pakistan high court on Tuesday extended bails of former prime minister Imran Khan in two cases pertaining to inciting violence and sedition until June 8.
A single bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the pleas in cases pertaining to allegations against top officers of state institutions and the manhandling of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Ranjha by Khan's supporters.
