Pakistan high court extends Imran Khan's bails in two cases until June 8

A single bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the pleas in cases pertaining to allegations against top officers of state institutions

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 5:15 PM IST
A Pakistan high court on Tuesday extended bails of former prime minister Imran Khan in two cases pertaining to inciting violence and sedition until June 8.

A single bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the pleas in cases pertaining to allegations against top officers of state institutions and the manhandling of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Ranjha by Khan's supporters.

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan High Court

First Published: May 16 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

