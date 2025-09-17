Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US Fed slashes rates by 25 bps, expects steady pace of cuts coming

US Fed slashes rates by 25 bps, expects steady pace of cuts coming

Only new Governor Stephen Miran, who joined the Fed on Tuesday and is on leave as the head of the White House's Council of Economic Advisers, dissented in favor of a half-percentage-point cut

US Fed Rate Cut News,Jerome powell

Jerome Powell, the 16th chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of the US.

Reuters WASHINGTON
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday and indicated it will steadily lower borrowing costs for the rest of this year, as policymakers responded to concerns about weakness in the job market in a move that won support from most of President Donald Trump's central bank appointees.
 
Only new Governor Stephen Miran, who joined the Fed on Tuesday and is on leave as the head of the White House's Council of Economic Advisers, dissented in favor of a half-percentage-point cut. 
The rate cut, along with projections showing two more quarter-percentage-point reductions are anticipated at the remaining two policy meetings this year, indicate Fed officials have begun to downplay the risk that the administration's voluble trade policies will stoke persistent inflation, and are now more concerned about weakening growth and the likelihood of rising unemployment. 
 
The cut, the first move by the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee since December, moves the policy rate to the 4.00%-4.25% range. 
"The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment have risen," the Fed said in its policy statement. "Job gains have slowed, and the unemployment rate has edged up." Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT) to elaborate on the latest statement and economic outlook. 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump expects 'big cut' from Federal Reserve ahead of key policy meeting

Lisa Cook, US Federal Reserve Governor, fired over Mortgage Fraud Allegations

Trump makes final push for court approval to fire Fed's Lisa Cook

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asia stocks gain, bonds fall as traders judge odds of bigger Fed cut

Gold

'Gold may consolidate, but bias stays positive on Fed rate-cut hopes'

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

US Fed rate cut hopes, tariff moves likely to drive markets this week

New economic projections showed policymakers at the median still see inflation ending this year at 3%, well above the central bank's 2% target, a projection unchanged from the Fed's last set of forecasts published in June. The projection for unemployment was also unchanged at 4.5% and economic growth slightly higher at 1.6% versus 1.4%. 
STAGFLATION RISK EASING 
Compared to the stagflationary risks contained in the last set of projections, with the Fed slowing rate cuts to head off inflation, the new projections show an emerging sense among officials that they can head off any rise in unemployment with a faster pace of rate cuts, while inflation eases slowly next year. 
Fed officials have gradually warmed to the idea that Trump's tariffs would have only a temporary impact on inflation, and the latest forecasts are consistent with that view. 
The move to a more consistent pace of cuts was backed by Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Vice Chair of Supervision Michelle Bowman, Trump appointees who dissented at over the policy decision in late July to hold rates steady. 
Miran dissented on the latest cut and appears to have penciled in the steepest rate cuts in projections issued after he joined the Board of Governors on Tuesday. In the newest "dot plot," one rate projection of 2.875% for the end of 2025 stands out as being three-quarters of a percentage point below the next lowest one. Trump has demanded steep rate cuts. 
Also voting in favor of the decision was Fed Governor Lisa Cook, who attended the meeting despite Trump's effort to fire her and after two courts supported her challenge of his attempted dismissal.

More From This Section

European Union flag

EU Commission moves to suspend Israeli trade benefits over Gaza conflict

Donald Trump, Trump

King Charles III welcomes Trump at Windsor as US president begins UK visit

Barack Obama, Obama, Barack

US at inflection point after Kirk's killing, Trump divided country: Obama

WTO chief, WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

AI to boost trade by nearly 40% by 2040 if gaps are bridged: WTO report

Nestle India, Nestle

Nestle chairman Paul Bulcke to step down days after CEO dismissal

Topics : US Fed Federal Reserve US economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Hyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon