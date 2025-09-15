Monday, September 15, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump expects 'big cut' from Federal Reserve ahead of key policy meeting

Trump expects 'big cut' from Federal Reserve ahead of key policy meeting

The Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates on Sept. 17 as it grapples with a slowing labour market, stubborn inflation and an unprecedented push by Trump for lower borrowing costs

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump has been putting pressure for months on Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut rates and repeatedly encouraged him to resign. (Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By María Paula Mijares Torres
 
President Donald Trump predicted a “big cut” from the Federal Reserve this week ahead of a pivotal meeting at which the central bank’s governors are expected to ease policy for the first time in nine months.  
 
“I think you have a big cut,” Trump told reporters on Sunday on his way back to Washington. “It’s perfect for cutting.”    
 
The Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates on Sept. 17 as it grapples with a slowing labour market, stubborn inflation and an unprecedented push by Trump for lower borrowing costs. The median estimate from a Bloomberg survey of economists is for a 25 basis-point reduction. 
 

Also Read

Lisa Cook, US Federal Reserve Governor, fired over Mortgage Fraud Allegations

Trump makes final push for court approval to fire Fed's Lisa Cook

Donald Trump, Trump, Keir Starmersv

US-UK nuclear agreement to precede tech, whisky deals on Trump's visit

lula da silva, brazil president, brazil president lula da silva

We'll talk trade, but Brazil's democracy is off limits: Lula to Trump

US President Donald Trump

Trump urges foreign firms to train US workers, vows to outdo their 'game'

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump vows crackdown on illegal immigrants after Indian beheaded in Dallas

 
Trump has been putting pressure for months on Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut rates and repeatedly encouraged him to resign.
 
Recent weak economic reports are raising concerns that the labor market may slide into a deeper slowdown, threatening consumer spending and growth. At the same time, inflation remains above the Fed’s 2 per cent goal and could rise further if tariffs push up costs, leaving some officials cautious about acting too quickly. 
 
Powell’s term is set to end on May 2026 and Trump is in the process of deciding on his successor. The president has publicly named White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, Fed Governor Christopher Waller and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh as three top candidates.
 

More From This Section

Russia, Russia flag

Russia targets billionaire's empire over alleged links with Ukraine

US Navy Ticonderoga class cruiser

US, South Korea, Japan launch joint air, naval drills in show of strength

ANZ

Australia's ANZ to pay $160 mn over bond deal, customer violations

Zohran Mamdani

New York governor Kathy Hochul endorses Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar PM

Qatari PM calls Israeli attack on Doha 'state terrorism, grave escalation'

Topics : Donald Trump US Federal Reserve US Fed

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayInfosys Share BuybackBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon