US goods trade deficit jumps sharply 22% to $103.6 billion in July

The US trade deficit in goods widened sharply in July as imports surged, suggesting trade could be a major drag on economic growth in the third quarter.
The goods trade gap soared 22.1 per cent to $103.6 billion last month, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Friday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the goods trade deficit would rise to $89.45 billion.
Imports of goods jumped $18.6 billion to $281.5 billion.
Goods exports dipped $0.1 billion to $178.0 billion.
An ebb in import flows led to a sharp contraction in the trade deficit in the second quarter, which added a record 4.95 percentage points to gross domestic product growth that period.
The economy grew at a 3.3 per cent annualized rate last quarter. GDP contracted at a 0.5 per cent rate in the January-March quarter, weighed down by a sharp deterioration in the trade deficit that was driven by businesses front-running imports at a record pace before President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs kicked in.
The Atlanta Federal Reserve is currently estimating GDP will increase at a 2.2 per cent rate in the third quarter.