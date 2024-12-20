Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 11:52 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US has 2,000 troops in Syria, increase from previous 900, says Pentagon

US has 2,000 troops in Syria, increase from previous 900, says Pentagon

He explained that such fluctuations in numbers of personnel are often quite common, and that the additional forces have been in place since before the December 8 downfall of Syrian President

US flag, USA

At the briefing Ryder said the Defence Department is prepared to continue carrying out its mission despite the potential for a partial government shutdown beginning Saturday | (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Approximately, 2,000 American troops are currently deployed to Syria, up from the previously reported 1,100, the Department of Defense (DoD) has announced.

"We have been briefing [the media] regularly that there are approximately 900 US troops in Syria," Pentagon Spokesperson Pat Ryder told reporters on Thursday.

"These forces, which augment the defeat-ISIS (Islamic State, banned in Russia) mission, were there before the fall of the Assad regime," Ryder said.

Ryder did not specify the type of troops that arrived in Syria to fight the Islamic State, describing them as "temporary rotational forces that deploy to meet shifting mission requirements, whereas the core 900 deployers are on longer-term deployments."

 

He explained that such fluctuations in numbers of personnel are often quite common, and that the additional forces have been in place since before the December 8 downfall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Also Read

Donald Trump

Democratic governors hammered Trump earlier, now they hope to work with him

Starbucks

Starbucks workers' union to strike in 3 US cities ahead of Christmas rush

pakistan Flag

Pakistan's missile programme is 'emerging threat', says top US official

Nvidia

US' commerce dept asks Nvidia to probe how chips ended up in China

Qualcomm

US jury deliberates in Arm, Qualcomm trial after closing arguments wrap

At the briefing Ryder said the Defence Department is prepared to continue carrying out its mission despite the potential for a partial government shutdown beginning Saturday.

On November 27, Syria's armed opposition led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched a large-scale offensive against government forces in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib.

By December 7, President Bashar Assad's opponents had seized several major cities, including Aleppo, Hama, Daraa, and Homs.

On December 8, they entered Damascus, forcing the army to withdraw from the capital subsequently Assad resigned and left the country.

It led to the end of more than 50 years of the al-Assad family's iron-fist rule over SyriaOn December 10, Mohammed al-Bashir announced his appointment as head of Syria's interim government until March 1, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh receives $1.16 bn World Bank financing for inclusive development

Donald Trump, Trump

Int'l students urged to return to US campuses before Trump inauguration

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad

Turkey, Russia engage in delicate manoeuvre over Syria after Assad's fall

Donald Trump

EU deal and Donald Trump tariff threats bolster Mercosur trade talks

TikTok

Senators urge Biden to grant ByteDance 90-day delay from law requiring sale

Topics : United States Syria US Pentagon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon