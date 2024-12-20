Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 11:01 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Starbucks workers' union to strike in 3 US cities ahead of Christmas rush

Starbucks workers' union to strike in 3 US cities ahead of Christmas rush

Starbucks said it is ready to continue negotiations, claiming the union delegates prematurely ended the bargaining session

Starbucks

The union and Starbucks established a "framework" in February to guide organising and collective bargaining. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The workers' union representing more than 10,000 baristas at Starbucks said its members will strike at stores in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle on Friday morning, citing unresolved issues over wages, staffing and schedules. 
Workers United, representing employees at 525 Starbucks stores across the US, said on Thursday that walkouts will escalate daily, and could potentially reach hundreds of stores nationwide by Dec. 24, unless an agreement is reached. 
The union, which has been urging Seattle-headquartered Starbucks to increase wages and staffing at its stores as well as implement better schedules, announced a five-day strike that could impact holiday sales. 
 
Starbucks said it is ready to continue negotiations, claiming the union delegates prematurely ended the bargaining session this week. 
The union and Starbucks established a "framework" in February to guide organising and collective bargaining. 

Also Read

Starbucks

Coffee culture in crisis? Starbucks India rethinks its growth brew

Sunil D'Souza, MD and CEO of Tata Consumer Products

Coffee is a huge opportunity, scaling up Starbucks biz: TCPL CEO & MD

Starbucks, North Korea, Korea

Starbucks offers glimpse of North Korean life from new South Korea cafe

Starbucks

Starbucks baristas, customers urge new CEO to bring changes in company

Starbucks

Starbucks baristas, customers urge new CEO to bring changes in company

Negotiations between the company and Workers United began in April, based on the framework, which could also help resolve numerous pending legal disputes. 
The company said it has held more than nine bargaining sessions with Workers United since April, and reached more than 30 agreements on "hundreds of topics", including economic issues. 
"Since the February commitment, the company repeatedly pledged publicly that it intended to reach contracts by the end of the year, but it has yet to present workers with a serious economic proposal", the union said. 
The coffee chain is undergoing a turnaround under its newly appointed top boss, Brian Niccol, who aims to restore "coffee house culture" by overhauling cafes, adding more comfortable seating, reducing customer wait times to less than four minutes, and simplifying its menu. 
Labor actions have picked up pace across service industries. 
Amazon.com workers at seven US facilities walked off the job early on Thursday during the holiday shopping rush.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

TikTok

Senators urge Biden to grant ByteDance 90-day delay from law requiring sale

Ozempic, weight loss drug

In weight loss battle, Novo and Lilly face offensive from licenced copies

pakistan Flag

Pakistan's missile programme is 'emerging threat', says top US official

Nvidia

US' commerce dept asks Nvidia to probe how chips ended up in China

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

S Korean investigators seek to question reluctant prez over martial law

Topics : Starbucks Union strike Labour union strike United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon