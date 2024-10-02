Business Standard
Home / World News / US labour board accuses Apple of imposing illegal workplace rules

US labour board accuses Apple of imposing illegal workplace rules

The complaint accuses Apple of "interfering with, restraining, and coercing employees in the exercise of" their rights under federal labour law

apple, apple logo

Apple, in a statement provided by a spokesperson, said it has always respected its employees' rights to discuss wages. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 11:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A US labour board issued a complaint accusing Apple of violating employees' rights to organize and advocate for better working conditions by maintaining a series of unlawful workplace rules.
 
The National labour Relations Board in the complaint announced late on Monday claims Apple required employees nationwide to sign illegal confidentiality, non-disclosure, and non-compete agreements and imposed overly broad misconduct and social media policies.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The complaint accuses Apple of "interfering with, restraining, and coercing employees in the exercise of" their rights under federal labour law.
 
Apple, in a statement provided by a spokesperson, said it has always respected its employees' rights to discuss wages, hours and working conditions, which is reflected in its employment policies.
 
 
"We strongly disagree with these claims and will continue to share the facts at the hearing," the company said.
 
If Apple does not settle the case, it will be heard by an administrative judge beginning in January. The agency is seeking to require Apple to rescind the allegedly unlawful rules and notify its entire US workforce of their legal rights.
 

More From This Section

Venture capital firm Peak XV Partners, formerly known as Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, has announced a 16 per cent reduction in its 2022 vintage fund as part of a strategic shift towards investing in a “measured manner” amid elevated valuations i

Venture capital firm CRV planning to do something rare: Give money back

facebook, meta

Meta, Australian banks show progress on taking down 'celeb bait' scam ads

Gaza, Palestine

Food supply to Gaza falls sharply as Israel introduces new custom rules

crude oil

Energy merchants use little known rule to reroute US cargoes of Brent oil

Russia, Russia flag

Can't confirm report on nationalisation of energy companies: Kremlin

Administrative judges' decisions can be reviewed by the five-member labour board, whose rulings can be appealed to federal appeals courts.
 
The complaint stems from charges filed against Apple in 2021 by Ashley Gjovik, a former senior engineering manager at the company. Gjovik said various Apple rules, including those relating to confidentiality and social media use, deter employees from discussing issues such as pay equity and sex discrimination with each other and the media.
 
Gjovik also filed a lawsuit in California federal court last year accusing Apple of illegally retaliating against her for filing the NLRB complaints, which the company has denied. A judge on Tuesday dismissed the bulk of Gjovik's lawsuit, while giving her a chance to amend some of her claims.
 
The company is facing at least two other pending NLRB cases claiming it fired an employee at its Cupertino, California, headquarters for criticizing managers and illegally interfered with a union campaign at a retail store in Atlanta. The company has denied wrongdoing.
 
The NLRB in May ruled the manager of an Apple store in Manhattan unlawfully interrogated an employee about his support for a union. Two Apple stores in the US have unionized since 2022, and unions are working to organize several other locations.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

apple, apple logo

US labour board accuses Apple of imposing unlawful workplace rules

Tech wrap Oct 02

Tech wrap Oct 2: Microsoft Copilot AI, iPhone SE, WhatsApp, Windows 11 24H2

apple, apple logo

Apple October event: M4 MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iPads expected this month

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

Apple's next-gen iPhone SE to pack full display, FaceID, AI: What to expect

apple, apple logo

Apple may turn to China after Tata plant fire in Tamil Nadu: Report

Topics : Apple labour Law labour unions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEVivo T3 Ultra ReviewVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon