Business Standard
Home / World News / US labour board accuses Apple of imposing unlawful workplace rules

US labour board accuses Apple of imposing unlawful workplace rules

The complaint accuses Apple of "interfering with, restraining, and coercing employees in the exercise of" their rights under federal labor law

apple, apple logo

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A U.S. labor board issued a complaint accusing Apple of violating employees' rights to organize and advocate for better working conditions by maintaining a series of unlawful workplace rules.

The National Labor Relations Board in the complaint announced late on Monday claims Apple required employees nationwide to sign illegal confidentiality, non-disclosure, and non-compete agreements and imposed overly broad misconduct and social media policies.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The complaint accuses Apple of interfering with, restraining, and coercing employees in the exercise of their rights under federal labor law.
 
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
 
If Apple does not settle the claims, the case will be heard by an administrative judge beginning in January. The agency is seeking to require Apple to rescind the allegedly unlawful rules and notify its entire U.S. workforce of their legal rights.
 
Administrative judges' decisions can be reviewed by the five-member labor board, whose rulings can be appealed to federal appeals courts.
 

More From This Section

Pepsi, PepsiCo

PepsiCo to buy Texas-based tortilla-chip maker Siete Foods for $1.2 billion

oil, Opec, Oil, Crude oil

Opec+ unlikely to recommend changes in output policy at Oct 2 panel meeting

Annular solar eclipse 2024

Annual Solar eclipse 2024: Why 'Ring of fire' won't be visible in India?

Boeing

Boeing considers raising at least $10 billion by selling stock: Report

Houthi, Representative image

Houthis claim responsibility for drone attack targeting Tel Aviv, Eilat

The complaint stems from charges filed against Apple in 2021 by Ashley Gjovik, a former senior engineering manager at the company. Gjovik said various Apple rules, including those relating to confidentiality and social media use, deter employees from discussing issues such as pay equity and sex discrimination with each other and the media.
 
Gjovik also filed a lawsuit in California federal court in May accusing Apple of illegally retaliating against her for filing the NLRB complaints and attempting to organize other workers. Apple has denied wrongdoing and has moved to dismiss the case.
 
The company is facing at least two other pending NLRB cases claiming it fired an employee at its Cupertino, California headquarters for criticizing managers and illegally interfered with a union campaign at a retail store in Atlanta. The company has denied wrongdoing.
 
The NLRB in May ruled that the manager of an Apple store in Manhattan unlawfully interrogated an employee about his support for a union. Two Apple stores in the U.S. have unionized since 2022, and unions are working to organize several other locations.

Also Read

apple, apple logo

Apple may turn to China after Tata plant fire in Tamil Nadu: Report

PremiumDon Norman

Good design, bad design and the Apple problem: Insights from Don Norman

AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods Pro 3: Apple Intelligence, built-in cameras and more expected

Softbank

Japan's SoftBank to invest $500 mn in OpenAI's latest funding: Report

Tech Wrap September 30

Tech wrap Sep 30: Vivo, Android 15, Apple HomePod, Pixel Buds web app, more

Topics : Apple labour Law United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon