Business Standard

Sunday, February 02, 2025 | 07:04 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US military conducts airstrikes against Islamic State operatives in Somalia

US military conducts airstrikes against Islamic State operatives in Somalia

US military officials have warned that IS cells have received increasing direction from the group's leadership that relocated to northern Somalia

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump, in a post on social media, said a senior IS planner and recruits were targeted in the operation | (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US military has conducted coordinated airstrikes against Islamic State operatives in Somalia, the first attacks in the African nation during President Donald Trump's second term.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Saturday that the strikes by US Africa Command were directed by Trump and coordinated with Somalia's government.

An initial assessment by the Pentagon indicated that multiple operatives were killed. The Pentagon said is assesses no civilians were harmed in the strikes.

Trump, in a post on social media, said a senior IS planner and recruits were targeted in the operation.

The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians. Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn't act quickly enough to get the job done. I did! Trump said.

 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Colleges around US navigate President Trump's DEI crackdown with caution

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump targets FAA diversity efforts in plane crash probe without any proof

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's tariffs on Canada, China, and Mexico likely to take effect today

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

US to deploy 1,000 more troops to boost Trump's immigration crackdown

White House

Second federal judge orders to pause Trump admin efforts to freeze funding

The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!  Trump did not identify the IS planner or say whether that person was killed in the strike. White House officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

US military officials have warned that IS cells have received increasing direction from the group's leadership that relocated to northern Somalia. That has included how to kidnap Westerners for ransom, how to learn better military tactics, how to hide from drones and how to building their own small quadcopters.

A US military airstrike in Somalia last May targeted IS militants and killed three, according to US Africa Command.

The number of IS militants in the country are estimated to be in the hundreds, mostly scattered in the Cal Miskaat mountains in Puntland's Bari region, according to the International Crisis Group.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US CDC chief Rochelle Walensky

Key CDC data on HIV and LGBTQ health resources no longer accessible online

Rohit Chopra

Trump fires consumer bureau director Rohit Chopra in major policy shift

Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela likely to receive US deportees after Trump envoy's visit

Palestine footall team fan

Arab nations reject Trump's proposal to shift Palestinians to Egypt, Jordan

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China could mean higher inflation

Topics : Trump Inauguration 2025 Somalia IS Somalia Islamic State Donald Trump administration US Military

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todaySensex TodayManufacturing SectorBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon