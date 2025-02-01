Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Venezuela likely to receive US deportees after Trump envoy's visit

Venezuela likely to receive US deportees after Trump envoy's visit

In a meeting with Richard Grenell, Trump's envoy for special missions, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro agreed to allow some flights of migrants who are from his country

Nicolas Maduro

If Maduro follows through, Trump would be able to claim a victory in his campaign to return undocumented migrants to their home countries. | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Bloomberg News 
Venezuela is expected to permit the US to return deported migrants directly to the South American country after an adviser to President Donald Trump flew to Caracas for talks with the regime.  
In a meeting with Richard Grenell, Trump’s envoy for special missions, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro agreed to allow some flights of migrants who are from his country, people familiar with the matter said. A ban against such flights has been in place for almost a year. 
 
Trump said on Saturday that Maduro’s administration agreed to receive all undocumented Venezuelan migrants from the US, including members of the Tren de Aragua criminal group. “Venezuela has further agreed to supply the transportation back,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.
 
 
If Maduro follows through, Trump would be able to claim a victory in his campaign to return undocumented migrants to their home countries. 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China could mean higher inflation

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk

No White House stay for Musk. He's crashing at a DC govt office instead

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's Pentagon says it will 'rotate' out some media from offices

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump, Nvidia CEO discuss DeepSeek, AI chip exports during meeting at WH

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's tariffs on Canada, China, and Mexico likely to take effect today

 
An agreement with Venezuela would open a path for his administration to deport hundreds of thousands of people back to a country that’s been a major source of migration to the US in recent years, because of its autocratic regime and dire economic struggles.
 
Still, a deal is likely to disappoint those who have advocated for a tougher stance against Maduro since strong evidence emerged that he stole the presidential election in July. Last month, Caracas-based human rights group Foro Penal counted 1,408 political prisoners in the country.
 
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who begins a Latin American trip this weekend, has questioned whether Chevron Corp.’s license to operate in Venezuela should continue to be renewed, and Trump had earlier referred to opposition leader Edmundo González as the rightful president-elect.
 
The Trump administration has been exploring various alternative destinations for Venezuelan deportees, including third countries that are willing to accept them. The US also plans to talk with the government of El Salvador about receiving and potentially jailing some deportees it accuses of belonging to the Tren de Aragua gang, which originated in Venezuela, Bloomberg reported this week. 
While the plans for deportee flights weren’t made public Friday, Venezuelan and US officials confirmed that the Maduro regime had released six detained Americans following Grenell’s visit. Venezuela said the two sides talked about the imprisoned US citizens, sanctions and migration. 
 
Venezuela’s Information Ministry didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday morning. 
 
But in a late night address on state television, Maduro said his government had reached “initial agreements” with Grenell, during a “frank” and “positive” conversation. “When they get fulfilled, the path for new agreements will open up,” Maduro added.
 

More From This Section

Palestine footall team fan

Arab nations reject Trump's proposal to shift Palestinians to Egypt, Jordan

Sudan flag on soldiers arm

At least 54 killed as paramilitary group attacks open market in Sudan

Pentagon

Pentagon to deploy 1,000 more troops for immigration crackdown under Trump

Mideast War, Israel, Palestine

Sick, wounded children from Gaza cross into Egypt as border reopens

fire, Structures burn during the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California

Universal Studios gives first responders of LA fire free theme park tickets

Topics : Donald Trump US immigrant detention Venezuelan refugees

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todaySensex TodayManufacturing SectorBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon