Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 07:04 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Second federal judge orders to pause Trump admin efforts to freeze funding

Second federal judge orders to pause Trump admin efforts to freeze funding

Judge John McConnell sided with nearly two dozen states that requested an emergency order preventing most federal agencies from halting funding

White House

White House press secretary has since said that a funding freeze is still planned in line with President Donald Trump's blitz of executive orders (Photo: Reuters)

AP Boston
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 7:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A second federal judge on Friday ordered a temporary pause in Trump administration efforts to freeze federal funding in the latest twist over the spending of trillions of dollars in grants and loans.

Judge John McConnell sided with nearly two dozen states that requested an emergency order preventing most federal agencies from halting funding.

Another judge in Washington halted the plan earlier this week minutes before it was set to go into effect, but her short-term order is only in place until Monday unless she decides to extend it.

McConnell ordered the federal government not to pause, freeze, impede, block, cancel, or terminate funding promised to the states while the order is in place, unless any other laws came into play.

 

The federal government had opposed the order, arguing there was no basis for what they described as sweeping relief.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin likely to fire FBI agents involved in probe against president

US flag, USA

No travel reimbursement for US troops seeking abortion, fertility treatment

US President Donald Trump

Trump is getting the demanded lower interest rates from everyone but Fed

Donald Trump, Trump

What is DEI programme, the practice Trump is trying to dismantle?

Donald trump, trump, crypto

Donald Trump raised millions from crypto firms for his inauguration

The decision from McConnell, who is based in Rhode Island and was appointed by former President Barack Obama, comes after the Office of Management and Budget rescinded a memo outlining a sweeping pause on federal loans and grants.

The White House press secretary has since said that a funding freeze is still planned in line with President Donald Trump's blitz of executive orders.

The Republican president wants to increase fossil fuel production, remove protections for transgender people and end diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

The memo, which was issued earlier this week by the OMB, had frightened states, schools and organizations that rely on trillions of dollars from Washington.

Administration officials said the pause was necessary to review whether spending aligned with Trump's executive orders on issues like climate change and diversity, equity and inclusion programs. But two days later, they sent out a two-sentence notice rescinding the original memo.

A day later, Trump administration officials said programs that provide direct assistance to Americans, including Medicare, Social Security, student loans and food stamps, would not be affected. But that did little to ease the confusion.

Administration officials insisted that despite the confusion, their actions still had the intended effect by underscoring to federal agencies their obligations to abide by Trump's executive orders. That prompted states to request the temporary restraining order.

In their motion, lawyers for Trump's Justice Department argued the federal court in Rhode Island lacked jurisdiction and the plaintiffs couldn't use an order that was aimed initially against the OMB memo to seek broader action.

They also argued that Trump and the OMB plainly have authority to direct agencies to fully implement the President's agenda, consistent with each individual agency's underlying statutory authorities.

The President's authority to direct subordinate agencies to implement his agenda, subject to those agencies' own statutory authorities, is well-established, Brett Shumate, the acting assistant attorney general, wrote.

The ruling in favor of the states was not unexpected.

In a hearing Wednesday on the initial order from the states, McConnell had said he was sympathetic to the argument put forth from the states about the potential harm from any federal funding freeze.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

JPMorgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan's Sippel departs for Rokos; Pranav Thakur named markets chief

Exxon Mobil corp

Exxon reports mixed Q4 results with strong production, weak refining profit

ECB, European central bank, central banks

Euro area 2-year yields set for largest weekly drop since September

us inflation

Key US inflation gauge posts largest monthly rise since last April

Jerome Powell, US Fed Chair

Trump's offensive against diversity, equity puts Powell's Fed on defensive

Topics : Trump Inauguration 2025 US President Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Trump’s immigration agenda Illegal immigration in US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsIndia vs England 4th T20 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon