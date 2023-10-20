close
US Navy warship in Red Sea intercepts 3 missiles heading north out of Yemen

The officials said the USS Carney, a Navy destroyer, was in the Red Sea and intercepted the three missiles. It wasn't immediately certain if they were aimed at Israel

Missile, Ballistic missile

Representational image | Photo: ANI Twitter

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 7:18 AM IST
A US Navy warship on Thursday took out three missiles that had been fired from Yemen and were heading north, US officials said.
The officials said the USS Carney, a Navy destroyer, was in the Red Sea and intercepted the three missiles. It wasn't immediately certain if they were aimed at Israel. One of the officials said the US does not believe the missiles were aimed at the ship.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations not yet announced.
Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have expressed support for the Palestinians and threatened Israel. Last week, in Yemen's Sanaa, which is held by the Houthi rebels still at war with a Saudi-led coalition, demonstrators crowded the streets waving Yemeni and Palestinian flags. The rebels' slogan long has been, God is the greatest; death to America; death to Israel; curse of the Jews; victory to Islam.
Last week, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, the rebel group's leader, warned the United States against intervening in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, threatening that his forces would retaliate by firing drones and missiles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US Navy Naval Warship Yemen

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 7:18 AM IST

