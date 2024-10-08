Business Standard
Home / World News / US trade deficit narrows sharply in August on increase in exports

US trade deficit narrows sharply in August on increase in exports

The trade gap contracted 10.8 per cent to $70.4 billion from a revised $78.9 billion in July, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said

US flag, US, united states

The economy grew at a 3.0 per cent pace in the April-June quarter. | Photo: pexels

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US trade deficit narrowed sharply in August as exports increased and imports fell, suggesting that trade could be a small drag on economic growth in the third quarter.
 
The trade gap contracted 10.8 per cent to $70.4 billion from a revised $78.9 billion in July, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade deficit would narrow to $70.6 billion from the previously reported $78.8 billion in July.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Trade has subtracted from gross domestic product for two straight quarters. Growth estimates for the third quarter are currently as high as a 3.2 per cent annualized rate. The economy grew at a 3.0 per cent pace in the April-June quarter.
 


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumElectronics

US electronics trade: India lags global peers in plugging China gap

AIF

Sebi specifies checks for AIFs to curb circumvention and ever-greening

Dushyant Chautala,Chautala,Dushyant

Haryana polls: Major setback for Chautala clan; Abhay Singh, Dushyant lose

AUS W vs NZ W

AUS W vs NZ W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST today

LIC. life insurance corporation

LIC cuts first-year commission to 28% post change in surrender value norms

Topics : US export US trade deficit US economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon