Nobel Prize in Physics 2024 awarded to John Hopfield, Geoffrey Hinton

Hopfield's research is carried out at Princeton University and Hinton works at the University of Toronto

Geoffrey Hinton

Artificial intelligence pioneer Geoffrey Hinton speaks at the Thomson Reuters Financial and Risk Summit in Toronto, December 4, 2017. Photo: REUTERS

Associated Press
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton were awarded the Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for discoveries and inventions that formed the building blocks of machine learning.
 
“This year's two Nobel Laureates in physics have used tools from physics to develop methods that are the foundation of today's powerful machine learning,” the Nobel committee said in a press release.
 

Hopfield's research is carried out at Princeton University and Hinton works at the University of Toronto.
 
Three scientists won last year's physics Nobel for providing the first split-second glimpse into the superfast world of spinning electrons, a field that could one day lead to better electronics or disease diagnoses.
 
 
The 2023 award went to French-Swedish physicist Anne L'Huillier, French scientist Pierre Agostini and Hungarian-born Ferenc Krausz for their work with the tiny part of each atom that races around the center and is fundamental to virtually everything: chemistry, physics, our bodies and our gadgets.
 
Six days of Nobel announcements opened Monday with Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun winning the medicine prize for their discovery of tiny bits of genetic material that serve as on and off switches inside cells that help control what the cells do and when they do it.
 

If scientists can better understand how they work and how to manipulate them, it could one day lead to powerful treatments for diseases like cancer.
 
The physics prize carries a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (USD 1 million) from a bequest left by the award's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. It has been awarded 117 times. The laureates are invited to receive their awards at ceremonies on December 10, the anniversary of Nobel's death.
 
Nobel announcements continue with the chemistry physics prize on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the economics award on October 14.

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

