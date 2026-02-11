Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 12:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / USTR removes X post showing PoK, Aksai Chin part of Indian territory

USTR removes X post showing PoK, Aksai Chin part of Indian territory

The map had shown the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir, including PoK and Aksai Chin region as part of the Indian territory

After deal, US trade body map shows PoK, Aksai Chin as part of India

USTR has now deleted this map that showed both PoK and Aksai Chin within Indian territory

Press Trust of India New York/Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 12:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The office of the US Trade Representative has removed a social media post that featured a map of India showing the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, as well as the Aksai Chin region as part of the Indian territory.

Last week, as the US and India announced details of a bilateral interim agreement framework on trade, the US Trade Representative's office posted information about the trade deal on the social media website X, along with a map of India.

The map had shown the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), as territory of India. Similarly, the Aksai Chin region, claimed by China, was also shown as part of the Indian territory.

 

However, the specific post showing the map of India has now been deleted from the USTR's X handle.

On previous occasions, maps of India had been shown with a demarcated line to portray the PoK and Aksai Chin region. But the map of India issued by the USTR had shown the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir, including these two areas, as an integral part of India.

Also Read

Rajesh Agarwal, Commerce Secretary

All key sensitive sectors protected under India-US trade pact: Comm Secy

pulses

White House walks back on 'certain pulses' reference in US-India trade deal

Jairam Ramesh

'No deal but US steal': Congress' dig at govt over Indo-US trade agreement

trade talk, US India

US drops pulses, digital services tax from fact sheet on India trade deal

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Tharoor slams govt over Union Budget, India-US trade pact in Lok Sabha

New Delhi has consistently underscored that the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. India also asserts that Aksai Chin is an integral part of its territory based on historical claims and past treaties.

Previously, in the "standard map" released by China, the country has staked claim over Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin region, Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea.

India and the US announced on Friday night that they have reached a framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement under which both sides will reduce import duties on a number of goods to boost two-way trade.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India Russia Trade

Russia turns to India for workers as Ukraine war deepens labour shortage

Trump points his finger towards Israeli PM Netanyahu as they shake hands during a press conference after meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach | REUTERS

Netanyahu to urge expanded Iran talks as Trump says Tehran wants a deal

Gordie Howe International Bridge

Trump's new bridge threat came after Lutnick met rival crossing owner

Alphabet

Alphabet issues rare $11 billion 100-year bond to fund AI: What it means

US flag, US, united states

US imposes entry ban on Palau Senate chief, Marshall Islands ex-mayor

Topics : USTR India US Trade Deal US trade deals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS Bangladesh Trade DealIndia-US Trade DealBiopol Chemicals IPOIndia AI Summit 2026 Seven ChakrasVande Mataram New RulesGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today