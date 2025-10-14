Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Venezuela shuts embassy in Norway after Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

Venezuela shuts embassy in Norway after Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by an independent committee appointed by Norway's parliament, which is not related to the Executive's foreign affairs policy

Venezuelan embassy in Norway

Venezuela ordered its embassy Norway’s capital closed as a result of an internal “reorganization” of its diplomatic missions, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Nicolas Maduro will shut Venezuela’s embassy in Norway after opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, rebuffing Oslo’s move to recognize her fight for democracy in the South American nation. 
 
Venezuela ordered its embassy Norway’s capital closed as a result of an internal “reorganization” of its diplomatic missions, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on Instagram. Venezuela will also close its embassy in Australia in accordance with the country’s “geopolitical principles” of “peace and integration.”  Norway has been a key mediator in talks between Maduro and Venezuela’s opposition.
 
Maduro’s decision comes on the heels of Machado’s 2025 peace prize award on Friday and the Trump administration’s maximum pressure campaign in the Caribbean to hold him accountable as leader of a drug cartel.  
 
 
The prize is awarded by an independent committee appointed by Norway’s parliament, which is not related to the Executive’s foreign affairs policy.

Also Read

Nobel winner vilified by Maduro vows to continue her fight for Venezuela

Nobel winner vilified by Maduro vows to continue her fight for Venezuela

Nicolas Maduro

Maduro vows to declare 'republic in arms' if US forces attack Venezuela

USA China, USA China flag ,usa flag,china flag

US, China to roll out tit-for-tat port fees on shipping amid trade tensions

crypto

Citi bets on blockchain, plans to launch crypto custody by 2026: Report

stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty flat; Asian markets mixed; LG Electronics IPO listing today

 
Norway’s government brokered on-and-off talks between Maduro and the country’s opposition between 2019 and 2024, leading to the failed Barbados Agreement. Caracas’s decision on the embassy closing seems to signal an end to its communication options with Oslo for the foreseeable future.
 
Since the failed agreements, which Maduro consistently dismissed before holding a 2024 presidential vote that was widely condemned as fraudulent by international observers, the international isolation of Maduro’s government has deepened. 
 
While Venezuela requested a resolution in the United Nation’s Security Council to defend its sovereignty, neighboring nations have not acted unanimously in defense of Maduro, but rather with caution. Brazil and Colombia criticized the US actions, while Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago endorsed the US deployment.
 
In addition to the closures in Norway and Australia, Venezuela’s Instagram posting also announced the opening of representations in Zimbabwe and Burkina Fasso, “to strengthen ties with the Global South.”  

More From This Section

Nicolas Sarkozy

Sarkozy set to become France's first former president to serve jail term

china, china flag, Politburo

China firmly rejects US sanctions, vows to safeguard its rights, interests

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) campus in Cambridge, Mass

Trump offers all colleges preferential funding plan rejected by MIT

Britain, UK, UK flag

Britain sees 50% spike in major cyberattacks as top firms targeted

Protesters march alongside a military vehicle during a nationwide youth-led protest over frequent power outages and water shortages, in Madagascar, October 13, 2025 | REUTERS

Fled country in fear for life after military rebellion: Madagascar's Prez

Topics : Nobel Prize Nicolas Maduro President Nicholás Maduro Venezuela nobel peace prize Norway

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon