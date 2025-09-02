Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 08:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Maduro vows to declare 'republic in arms' if US forces attack Venezuela

Maduro vows to declare 'republic in arms' if US forces attack Venezuela

His comments during a news conference come as the US government this week is set to boost its maritime force in the waters off Venezuela to combat threats from Latin American drug cartels

Nicolas Maduro

Nicolas Maduro also used his news conference to insist that he was the legitimate winner of last year's presidential election | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Caracas(Venezuela)
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro on Monday said he would constitutionally declare a republic in arms if the South American country were attacked by forces that the United States government has deployed to the Caribbean.

His comments during a news conference come as the US government this week is set to boost its maritime force in the waters off Venezuela to combat threats from Latin American drug cartels. The US has not signalled any planned land incursion by the thousands of personnel being deployed. Still, Maduro's government has responded by deploying troops along its coast and border with neighbouring Colombia, as well as by urging Venezuelans to enlist in a civilian militia.

 

In the face of this maximum military pressure, we have declared maximum preparedness for the defence of Venezuela, Maduro said of the deployment, which he characterised as an extravagant, unjustifiable, immoral and absolutely criminal and bloody threat.

The US Navy now has two Aegis guided-missile destroyers the USS Gravely and the USS Jason Dunham in the Caribbean, as well as the destroyer USS Sampson and the cruiser USS Lake Erie in the waters off Latin America. That military presence is set to expand.

Three amphibious assault ships a force that encompasses more than 4,000 sailors and Marines would be entering the region this week, a defence official told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to describe ongoing operations.

Also Read

donald trump

Trump doubles reward to $50 mn for arrest of Venezuela's President Maduro

arrest, deportation, jail, crime, us prison, prison

US judge rules Trump admin violated rights of deported Venezuelans

US Senate

Judge blocks move to revoke protected status for some Venezuelans

flights, planes

Venezuela bans flights from Colombia following arrests in anti-govt plot

Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan President

Venezuela denies opposition fled country under international rescue effort

The deployment comes as President Donald Trump has pushed for using the military to thwart cartels he blames for the flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs into US communities and for perpetuating violence in some US cities.

On Monday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvn Gil, citing a United Nations report, told his counterparts in various Latin American countries that the deployment of US maritime forces is built on a false narrative as 87 per cent of cocaine produced in Colombia departs through the Pacific and traffickers attempt to move only 5 per cent of their product through Venezuela. Landlocked Bolivia and Colombia, with access to the Pacific and Caribbean, are the world's top cocaine producers.

Gil added that the narrative threatens the entire region and an attack on Venezuela would really mean a complete destabilisation of the region.

Let us immediately demand an end to this deployment, which has no other reason than to threaten a sovereign people, he added during a virtual meeting of members of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States regional group.

Maduro also used his news conference to insist that he was the legitimate winner of last year's presidential election. But ample and credible evidence has shown the contrary, prompting several countries, including the US, to not recognize Maduro as Venezuela's president.

Maduro, sworn in to a third six-year term in January, added that his government maintains two lines of communication with the Trump administration, one with the State Department and another with Trump's envoy for special missions, Richard Grenell. He called Secretary of State Marco Rubio a warlord pushing for action in the Caribbean to topple Venezuela's government. US military action against Venezuela would stain Trump's hands with blood, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

David Lammy

UK outraged at Israel restricting aid, works to evacuate sick Gaza children

Claudia Sheinbaum, mexico

Trump ties to reforms: Mexico's first female prez reviews a year in office

Serbia flag, Serbia

Thousands demand justice, protest against populist rule in Serbia

Protest, Immigration Protest

Trump's policies spark protests in multiple US cities on Labour Day

Pension

European bonds face volatility as Dutch pension reform nears €2 trn mark

Topics : Venezuela Venezuelan crisis Venezuela election President Nicholás Maduro Nicolas Maduro

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceAfghanistan vs UAE LIVE ScoreFoldable iPhoneBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon