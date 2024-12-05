Business Standard
Home / World News / Vietnam suspends Chinese online retailer Temu as it fails to register

Vietnam suspends Chinese online retailer Temu as it fails to register

It is unclear if Temu, a unit of Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, will be allowed to resume its business once it registers

China-Vietnam

Temu began selling goods in Vietnam in October with aggressive discounts and free shipping ~ Image: Shutterstock

AP Hanoi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vietnam has suspended the operations of Chinese online retailer Temu after it failed to meet a government deadline to register the company by the end of November.

It is unclear if Temu, a unit of Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, will be allowed to resume its business once it registers. The suspension comes after the ministry had raised concerns about the authenticity of Temu's extremely cheap products and their impact on Vietnamese manufacturers.

Temu said Thursday it was working with the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to register its e-commerce services and had submitted required documents.

 

Temu began selling goods in Vietnam in October with aggressive discounts and free shipping. The government had warned the company that its app and website would be blocked if it did not register before an end-of-November deadline, official Vietnam News Agency cited the Ministry of Industry and Trade as saying.

On Thursday, Vietnamese language options were removed from Temu's website. A notification on the site said that Temu was working "with the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to register its provision of e-commerce services in Vietnam.

Temu is being investigated in Europe over suspicions it was failing to prevent the sale of illegal products.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Truong My Lan, Vietnamese tycoon

Vietnam upholds tycoon Truong My Lan's death sentence unless she pays $9 bn

Truong My Lan, Vietnamese tycoon

Vietnamese Mogul Truong Lan told to repay missing billions to save her life

Weapons,Arms,Gun

Iran, Israel among rivals to showcase their arms at Vietnam defence expo

China-Vietnam

Chinese defence firms to join Vietnam arms fair as military ties grow

Joint military exercise KAZIND-21, Indian army, Kazakhstan

Ongoing military exercise VINBAX-24 at Ambala to boost Indo-Vietnam ties

Topics : Vietnam chinese companies online retail e-commerce companies e-commerce market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon