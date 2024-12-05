Business Standard
Home / World News / Norway's Equinor, Shell plan to form UK oil and gas joint venture

Norway's Equinor, Shell plan to form UK oil and gas joint venture

Joint venture will be based in Aberdeen, Scotland, and will be set up to sustain domestic oil and gas production and security of energy supply in Britain, Equinor said

A sharp fall in global crude benchmarks will reduce costs of fuel, both oil and gas, to Indian consumers if State-run oil companies choose to pass them on

New company will include Equinor's stakes in the Mariner, Rosebank and Buzzard fields, and Shell's holdings in Shearwater, Penguins, Gannet, Nelson, Pierce, Jackdaw, Victory, Clair and Schiehallion

Reuters COPENHAGEN
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Norway's Equinor and Shell announced on Thursday plans to merge their British offshore oil and gas assets into a joint venture, equally owned by both companies. 
"The new company is expected to produce over 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025," Equinor said in a statement, adding that the joint venture would be the British North Sea's biggest independent producer. 
The joint venture will be based in Aberdeen, Scotland, and will be set up to sustain domestic oil and gas production and security of energy supply in Britain, Equinor said. 
The new company will include Equinor's stakes in the Mariner, Rosebank and Buzzard fields, and Shell's holdings in Shearwater, Penguins, Gannet, Nelson, Pierce, Jackdaw, Victory, Clair and Schiehallion, the Norwegian group said. 
 
A range of exploration licences will also be part of the transaction, it added. 
Equinor will retain ownership of the Utgard, Barnacle and Statfjord cross-border assets between Norway and Britain, as well as its offshore wind portfolio including Sheringham Shoal, Dudgeon, Hywind Scotland and Dogger Bank, it said. 

More From This Section

UBS

Wealth of global billionaires surges by 17% due to US gain: Swiss Bank UBS

Britain, UK, UK flag

Britain approves $19 billion merger between Vodafone UK, Three mobile

china Flag, China

Chinese automakers pivot to hybrids for Europe to counter EV tariffs

Prime Minister Michel Barnier

France's oldest prime minister serves shortest term: What happened?

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Bangladesh interim govt head Muhammad Yunus says country is united

It will also retain the hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, power generation, battery storage and gas storage assets, it added. 
Meanwhile, Shell will remain the owner of its interests in the Fife NGL plant, St Fergus Gas Terminal and floating wind projects under development, MarramWind and CampionWind. 
Shell UK will also remain technical developer of Acorn, Scotland's largest carbon capture and storage project, Equinor said.
The plan is to complete the deal by the end of 2025.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Also Read

Shell

Dutch appeals court overturns landmark climate ruling against Shell

Shell

Shell's $6 billion profit smashes forecasts as LNG offsets weak refining

Shell

Shell plans scale back in oil, gas exploration division workforce: Report

Shell

Shell beats forecasts with $6.3 bn Q2 profit, but shares down by 0.5%

Shell Plc, Shell

Shell to pause construction work at Dutch biofuels project as market sags

Topics : Shell oil and gas oil and gas sector Britain Norway

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon