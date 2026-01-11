Violence in Iran protests kills 116 as demonstrations enter third week

Nationwide protests challenging Iran's theocracy reached the two-week mark Sunday, as the death toll in violence surrounding the demonstrations reached at least 116 people killed, activists said.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency gave the new figure, saying arrests had reached more than 2,600 people as well. The agency has been accurate in multiple rounds of unrest previously.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has signalled a coming clampdown, despite US warnings from President Donald Trump that America could intervene to protect peaceful demonstrators.

Tehran escalated its threats Saturday, with the Iran's attorney general, Mohammad Movahedi Azad, warning that anyone taking part in protests will be considered an enemy of God, a death-penalty charge. Prosecutors must carefully and without delay, by issuing indictments, prepare the grounds for the trial and decisive confrontation with those who, by betraying the nation and creating insecurity, seek foreign domination over the country, the statement read. Proceedings must be conducted without leniency, compassion or indulgence.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered support for the protesters. The United States supports the brave people of Iran, Rubio wrote Saturday on the social platform X. The State Department separately warned: Do not play games with President Trump. When he says he'll do something, he means it.