Vivek Ramaswamy may use DOGE as springboard to run for Ohio governor

Ramaswamy, 39, who had an unsuccessful run in the Republican presidential race, is now a close confidant of President-elect Donlad Trump and Vice President-elect J D Vance

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy plans to announce his decision to run for Ohio governor soon

Indian American entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy plans to run for Ohio governor, multiple media reports said Friday.

Ramaswamy, 39, who had an unsuccessful run in the Republican presidential race, is now a close confidant of President-elect Donlad Trump and Vice President-elect J D Vance. Trump has entrusted him, along with Tesla owner Elon Musk, with the task of reforming the governance.

Born to Indian parents in Cincinnati and a Harbard and Yale graduate, Ramaswamy plans to announce his decision to run for Ohio governor soon, The Washington Post reported quoting anonymous sources.

Vivek's base plan remains [the] same: to get accomplishments at DOGE and then announce a run for governor shortly, an Ohio operative familiar with Ramaswamy's thinking, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Washington Post.

 

The statement is drafted. It is ready, the person said Ramaswamy told them. If elected, he would replace Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who is restricted with term limits. The Ohio election is scheduled for November 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

